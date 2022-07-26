5 best elements for beginners in Roblox Ninja Legends

Roblox's ninjutsu-inspired game, Ninja Legends, is a training simulator developed by Scriptbloxian Studios. The game is easily one of the best out there on the platform and has garnered over 1.5 billion visits from all over the globe.

The fight-genre offering lets up to 20 individuals compete on a single server. In Ninja Legends, a player's power is determined by the level of their ninjutsu. The main objective here is to train their ninjutsu to acquire weapons and ranks. The latter can be purchased from the in-game store.

Roblox Ninja Legends has an in-game perk called elements. These can be obtained by entering the Altar of Elements. Currently, there are a total of nine elements and five waves in the game that require different ranks to be mastered.

To aid our readers, especially beginners, this article has a round-up of the top five elements in Roblox Ninja Legends that are perfect for the cause. Veterans might also benefit from the selections listed below.

Roblox: Top five elements to start off with in Ninja Legends

1) Lightning Element

The Lightning Element in Roblox Ninja Legends is found in the first wave of all the elements. In order to obtain it, a player will have to be atleast a Golden Sun Shuriken Legend or higher. The Lightning element is the most similar to the Electral Chaos Element, and gives one a light green aura.

Upon mastering the Lightning element, players shall receive the following perks:

x2 all rank multipliers

10% cheaper swords

x10 global multiplier

2) Inferno Element

The Inferno Element in Roblox Ninja Legends is also found in the first wave, and requires one to be a Golden Sun Shuriken Legend or higher. The Inferno Element gives the players a golden yellow aura.

Upon mastering the Inferno Element, players shall receive the perks given below:

+1 Pet Slots

25% Faster Chests

x5 Global Multiplier

10% Cheaper Ranks

3) Frost Element

Similar to the ones above, the Frost element in Roblox Ninja Legends also belongs to the first wave. To unlock this Element, players need to have a rank of Golden Sun Shuriken Legend or higher. The Frost Element gives them an electric blue aura.

Upon mastering the Frost Element, players shall get themselves the perks stated below:

All Hatched Pets Start at 'Immortal' Evolution

25% Cheaper Cloning

x5 Global Multiplier

4) Shadow Charge Element

Unlike the ones above, the Shadow Charge Element in Ninja Legends is found in the second wave. With that being said, players must have a Rank of Dragon Evolution Form V or higher to unlock this element. Shadow Charge is the best second wave Element for a beginner, and gives one a dark purple aura in-game.

Upon mastering the Shadow Charge element, players will be receiving the following perks:

Swing Swords 25% Faster

Hatch 2 of Every Pet (Stacks with x3 Pet Clones Gamepass)

x5 Global Multiplier

5) Masterful Wrath Element

The Masterful Wrath Element in Ninja Legends is another one of the elements in the second wave. In order to get this Element, players are required to be ranked Dragon Evolution Form V or higher. Aside from that, the Masterful Wrath Element gives one a dark blue aura.

When a player masters the Masterful Wrath element, they will receive the perks stated below:

+1 Pet Slot

Pet Slot +15 Pet Storage

x5 Global Multiplier

10% Cheaper Ranks

Note: The Elements stated above are not ranked in any particular order and the list is subjective to the opinions of the writer.

