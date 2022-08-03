Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator codes: Free honey, tickets, and more (August 2022)

Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator is an online multiplayer game developed by @Onett in 2018. This Roblox simulator game has recently started getting popular amongst gamers and has nearly two billion visits from all over the globe.

The main motive of all Roblox players playing Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator is to hatch bees, use these newly hatched bees to create swarms, collect pollen, and ultimately to make honey.

Roblox players can make use of this honey to buy tools, eggs, accessories, and other items to progress further in the game. The Roblox game has a total of eight types of eggs with 45 types of bees, 44 of which can be obtained by players without spending any robux (in-game currency).

Players who wish to try out this Roblox game for the very first time will automatically be welcomed with a pouch, a basic egg, and a scooper. To further help beginners in the game, we have gathered a list of codes that they can redeem for freebies and progress faster in the game.

Roblox: Bee Swarm Simulator codes for the newest free-bees (August 2022)

Active codes

Given below are the active codes in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator:

frozenbugreboot —Redeem for 5 Wealth Clock Boosts, 1 Loaded Dice, 4 Pepper Patch Boosts, 4 Stump Field Boosts, 4 Mountain Top Field Boosts, 4 Coconut Field Boosts, and 4 Clover Field Boosts.

—Redeem for 5 Wealth Clock Boosts, 1 Loaded Dice, 4 Pepper Patch Boosts, 4 Stump Field Boosts, 4 Mountain Top Field Boosts, 4 Coconut Field Boosts, and 4 Clover Field Boosts. 5MFavorites —Redeem for two days of Double Pollen. (Must be a member of Bee Swarm Simulator Club)

—Redeem for two days of Double Pollen. DarzethDoodads —Redeem for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Tropical Drink, 1 Jelly Beans, 1 Stinger, 3 Tickets, 1 Red Balloon, 30 min Clover Field Code Buff, and 30 min Coconut Field Code Buff (New)

—Redeem for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Tropical Drink, 1 Jelly Beans, 1 Stinger, 3 Tickets, 1 Red Balloon, 30 min Clover Field Code Buff, and 30 min Coconut Field Code Buff ThnxCyasToyBox —Redeem for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Smooth Dice,1 Jelly Beans, 1 Micro-Converter, 1 Cloud Vial, 1 Whirligig, 10 Honeysuckles, 1 Pink Balloon, 3 Pumpkin Patch Boost, Pumpkin Patch Code Buff (New)

—Redeem for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Smooth Dice,1 Jelly Beans, 1 Micro-Converter, 1 Cloud Vial, 1 Whirligig, 10 Honeysuckles, 1 Pink Balloon, 3 Pumpkin Patch Boost, Pumpkin Patch Code Buff walmarttoys —Redeem for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Field Dice, 3 Micro-Converters, Pineapple Patch Boost, Pineapple Patch Winds, Super Smoothie, and Wealth Clock

—Redeem for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Field Dice, 3 Micro-Converters, Pineapple Patch Boost, Pineapple Patch Winds, Super Smoothie, and Wealth Clock FourYearFiesta —Redeem for an Atomic Treat, Marshmallow Bee, Loaded Dice, Pink Balloon, White Balloon, Hard Wax, Topical Drink, Neonberry, four Micro-converters, four Tickets, four Honsuckles, four Strawberries, four Blueberries, four Pineapples, four Sunflower Seeds, four Bitterberries, four Moon Charms, 5x Wealth Clock, 4x Cactus Field Boost, 4x Sunflower Field Boost, 15x Cactus Field Winds, 15x Sunflower Field Winds, Super Smoothie, 10x Haste, 10x Red Boost, 10x White Boost, 10x Blue Boost, and 10x Precision.

—Redeem for an Atomic Treat, Marshmallow Bee, Loaded Dice, Pink Balloon, White Balloon, Hard Wax, Topical Drink, Neonberry, four Micro-converters, four Tickets, four Honsuckles, four Strawberries, four Blueberries, four Pineapples, four Sunflower Seeds, four Bitterberries, four Moon Charms, 5x Wealth Clock, 4x Cactus Field Boost, 4x Sunflower Field Boost, 15x Cactus Field Winds, 15x Sunflower Field Winds, Super Smoothie, 10x Haste, 10x Red Boost, 10x White Boost, 10x Blue Boost, and 10x Precision. 500mil —Redeem for Science Bear Morph, 2 Stump Field Boost, 1 Hour Conversion Boost, 5 Wealth Clock, 5 Gumdrops, 5 Field Dice, 3 Bamboo Field Boost

—Redeem for Science Bear Morph, 2 Stump Field Boost, 1 Hour Conversion Boost, 5 Wealth Clock, 5 Gumdrops, 5 Field Dice, 3 Bamboo Field Boost PlushFriday —Redeem for many rewards

—Redeem for many rewards Roof —5 Tickets

—5 Tickets 38217 —5 Tickets

—5 Tickets Cubly —+1 Bumble Bee Jelly, +10 Bitterberries, +1 Micro-Converter, Capacity Code

—+1 Bumble Bee Jelly, +10 Bitterberries, +1 Micro-Converter, Capacity Code Marshmallow - 1h Conversion Boost, Marshmallow Bee

- 1h Conversion Boost, Marshmallow Bee SecretProfileCode - Ant Pass, Shocked Bee Jelly, Oil, Glue Buff, Enzymes Buff

- Ant Pass, Shocked Bee Jelly, Oil, Glue Buff, Enzymes Buff Sure - Dandelion Field Boost (x3), 30m Conversion Boost, 2,500 Honey

- Dandelion Field Boost (x3), 30m Conversion Boost, 2,500 Honey Teespring - Bamboo Field Boost (x3), Bamboo Field Winds (x3), Marshmallow Bee

- Bamboo Field Boost (x3), Bamboo Field Winds (x3), Marshmallow Bee Wax - 5x Tickets, 5,000 Honey

- 5x Tickets, 5,000 Honey Wink - Dandelion Field Boost (×7), 5x Tickets, 5,000 Honey, Haste+, Black Bear Morph

- Dandelion Field Boost (×7), 5x Tickets, 5,000 Honey, Haste+, Black Bear Morph Buzz - 5,000 Honey

- 5,000 Honey Nectar - 5,000 Honey

- 5,000 Honey Bopmaster - 5 Tickets

- 5 Tickets Cog - 5 Tickets

- 5 Tickets Connoisseur - 5 Tickets

- 5 Tickets Crawlers - 5 Tickets

- 5 Tickets CarmensAnDiego - Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)

- Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code) Luther - Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)

- Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code) Dysentery - Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)

- Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code) Jumpstart - Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)

- Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code) Troggles - Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)

- Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code) 10mMembers - Redeem for many free items [must join group]

- Redeem for many free items Banned - Redeem code for Stubborn Bee Jelly and Buff!

- Redeem code for Stubborn Bee Jelly and Buff! 1MLikes - Redeem code for free stuff! [must join group]

- Redeem code for free stuff! WordFactory - Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)

- Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code) Millie - Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)

- Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code) Troggles - Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code)

- Redeem code for free stuff! (Ready Player Two Code) BeesBuzz123 - 1x Cloud Vial, 5x Gumdrops, 3x Jelly Beans

- 1x Cloud Vial, 5x Gumdrops, 3x Jelly Beans ClubBean - Magic Bean, Pineapple Patch Boost (x2) [must me in Bee Swarm Simulator Club] [must join group]

- Magic Bean, Pineapple Patch Boost (x2) [must me in Bee Swarm Simulator Club] ClubConverters - 10x Micro-Converters [must be in club] [must join group]

- 10x Micro-Converters [must be in club] GumdropsForScience - 15x Gumdrops

Detailed steps to redeem these active codes are given below in the article.

Expired codes

Given below are the expired codes for Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator:

Mocito100T —Stingers, Gumdrops, Coconuts, Inspire, Coconut Field Boost, Coconut Field Capacity

—Stingers, Gumdrops, Coconuts, Inspire, Coconut Field Boost, Coconut Field Capacity RedMarket —Pepper Patch Boost, Pepper Patch Capacity, Pepper Patch Market Boost

—Pepper Patch Boost, Pepper Patch Capacity, Pepper Patch Market Boost MondoOutage - Redeem for many rewards

- Redeem for many rewards Discord100k - Marshmallow Bee Buff, Rose Field Boost (x3), Pine Tree Forest Boost (x3): +300% Pine Tree Forest Pollen, Spider Field Boost (x3), 3x Jelly Beans, 3x Gumdrops, 3x Moon Charm, 3x Tickets

- Marshmallow Bee Buff, Rose Field Boost (x3), Pine Tree Forest Boost (x3): +300% Pine Tree Forest Pollen, Spider Field Boost (x3), 3x Jelly Beans, 3x Gumdrops, 3x Moon Charm, 3x Tickets RebootFriday - Redeem for many rewards

- Redeem for many rewards 3YearParty - Redeem code for lots of free stuff!

- Redeem code for lots of free stuff! WintersEnd - Redeem code for free stuff! [must join group]

- Redeem code for free stuff! [must join group] BigBag - Increases Bag Capacity temporarily.

- Increases Bag Capacity temporarily. RebootXmas

Buoyant - +15 Blueberries, Blue Extract, Capacity Code, Blue Flower Field Boost, Blue Flower Field Capacity, Blue Flower Field Market Boost

- +15 Blueberries, Blue Extract, Capacity Code, Blue Flower Field Boost, Blue Flower Field Capacity, Blue Flower Field Market Boost BlackFriday - Redeem code for free stuff!

- Redeem code for free stuff! 5mMembers - +5 Bitterberries, +5 Strawberries, +5 Blueberries, +5 Sunflower Seeds, +5 Pineapples, +5 Moon Charms, Rose Field Boost, Rose Field Capacity, Pine Tree Forest Boost, Pine Tree Forest Capacity, Science Bear Morph, Conversion Boost

- +5 Bitterberries, +5 Strawberries, +5 Blueberries, +5 Sunflower Seeds, +5 Pineapples, +5 Moon Charms, Rose Field Boost, Rose Field Capacity, Pine Tree Forest Boost, Pine Tree Forest Capacity, Science Bear Morph, Conversion Boost RebootPC - Redeem code for free stuff!

- Redeem code for free stuff! BillionVisits - 1 Atomic Treat, 10 Micro-Converters, Mountain Top Field Winds, Sunflower Field Winds, Honeday Event

- 1 Atomic Treat, 10 Micro-Converters, Mountain Top Field Winds, Sunflower Field Winds, Honeday Event Gumaden10T - Pepper Patch Boost (x1), Pepper Patch Winds (x3), Coconut Field Boost (x1), Coconut Field Winds (x3), Blue Flower Field Boost (x2), Blue Flower Field Winds (x3), 1x Cloud Vial, 15x Pineapple

- Pepper Patch Boost (x1), Pepper Patch Winds (x3), Coconut Field Boost (x1), Coconut Field Winds (x3), Blue Flower Field Boost (x2), Blue Flower Field Winds (x3), 1x Cloud Vial, 15x Pineapple SpaceReboot - 10 Moon Charms, 5 Micro-Converters, Wealth Clock, Mountain Top Field Boost & Capacity, Dandelion Field Boost & Capacity

- 10 Moon Charms, 5 Micro-Converters, Wealth Clock, Mountain Top Field Boost & Capacity, Dandelion Field Boost & Capacity FuzzyFarewell - +3 Micro-Converters, +15 Pineapples, Sunflower Field Boost, Sunflower Field Capacity, Capacity Code

- +3 Micro-Converters, +15 Pineapples, Sunflower Field Boost, Sunflower Field Capacity, Capacity Code BlackBearMythic - Cactus Field Boost & Capacity, Clove Field Boost & Capacity, Capacity Code, Wealth Clock, & Black Bear Morph

- Cactus Field Boost & Capacity, Clove Field Boost & Capacity, Capacity Code, Wealth Clock, & Black Bear Morph Strawbeary - +1 Rad Bee Jelly, +10 Strawberries, Strawberry Field Boost, Strawberry Field Capacity, Mother Bear Morph

- +1 Rad Bee Jelly, +10 Strawberries, Strawberry Field Boost, Strawberry Field Capacity, Mother Bear Morph PineappleParty - +15 Pineapples, +1 Tropical Drink, Capacity Code, Pineapple Patch Boost, Pineapple Patch Capacity, Pineapple Patch Market Boost, Marshmallow Bee

- +15 Pineapples, +1 Tropical Drink, Capacity Code, Pineapple Patch Boost, Pineapple Patch Capacity, Pineapple Patch Market Boost, Marshmallow Bee FuzzyReboot - Spider Field Boost, Spider Field Winds, Spider Field Capacity, Capacity Code, Wealth Clock

- Spider Field Boost, Spider Field Winds, Spider Field Capacity, Capacity Code, Wealth Clock Tornado - 1x Cloud Vial, 3x Jelly Beans, 1x Royal Jelly

- 1x Cloud Vial, 3x Jelly Beans, 1x Royal Jelly Valentine - +25 Strawberries, Activates Baby Love and Red Extract Buffs, Rose Field Boost, Rose Field Capacity

- +25 Strawberries, Activates Baby Love and Red Extract Buffs, Rose Field Boost, Rose Field Capacity ClubCloud - 1x Cloud Vial, 1x Jelly Beans, 1x Field Dice, 1x Micro-Converter

- 1x Cloud Vial, 1x Jelly Beans, 1x Field Dice, 1x Micro-Converter FestiveFrogs - 1x Box-o-Frogs, Bamboo Field Boost (x3), Bamboo Field Winds (x3)

- 1x Box-o-Frogs, Bamboo Field Boost (x3), Bamboo Field Winds (x3) JollyJelly - 1x Royal Jelly, 1x Jelly Beans, 1x Micro-Converter, Strawberry Field Boost (x3), Strawberry Field Winds (x3)

- 1x Royal Jelly, 1x Jelly Beans, 1x Micro-Converter, Strawberry Field Boost (x3), Strawberry Field Winds (x3) Leftovers - Pumpkin Patch Boost (x3), Pumpkin Patch Winds (x3), 10x Strawberries, 10x Blueberries, 10x Pineapples, 10x Gumdrops, 1 Jelly Bean

- Pumpkin Patch Boost (x3), Pumpkin Patch Winds (x3), 10x Strawberries, 10x Blueberries, 10x Pineapples, 10x Gumdrops, 1 Jelly Bean Market - +10 Bitterberries, Pollen Boost, Pineapple Patch Market Boost, Sunflower Field Market Boost

- +10 Bitterberries, Pollen Boost, Pineapple Patch Market Boost, Sunflower Field Market Boost WikiHonor - Strawberry Field Boost (x3), 10x Gumdrops, 10x Pineapple, 1x Royal Jelly, 1x Stinger, 5x Inspire

- Strawberry Field Boost (x3), 10x Gumdrops, 10x Pineapple, 1x Royal Jelly, 1x Stinger, 5x Inspire WikiAwardClock - 5x Wealth Clock

- 5x Wealth Clock 4MilMembers - Clover Field Boost (x1), Clover Field Winds (x4), 4x Field Dice, 1x Royal Jelly, 4x Micro-Converter, Mother Bear Morph

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator

The process to redeem codes in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator is as easy as it is in any other Roblox title. However, if you don't know how to do so, take a look at the steps given below:

Login to your Roblox account from your mobile device or PC. You can also sign-up if you don't have an account.

Type "Bee Swarm Simulator" in the search bar and hit enter.

Click on the Roblox game, load it and wait for it to launch.

On starting the game, tap on the gear icon that will be present on the left side of the screen.

A promo code pop-up box will appear on your screen.

Copy and paste in one of the active codes from our list above and hit the redeem button.

Players can now enjoy their promised freebies and rewards!

Note: If any of the redeem codes given above are not working anymore or if we missed any of the newly updated codes, please comment below and let us know.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far