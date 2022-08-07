Roblox Ninja Legends codes: Free Chi, Gems and more (August 2022)

Roblox has a multitude of games, including ones from popular action and fighting genres. One such entertaining game is Ninja Legends, a cool ninjutsu training simulator where fans can indulge in their dreams of being a ninja.
One of the most popular ninja-based games on the platform, it was developed by Scriptbloxian Studios in September 2019. Furthermore, the title has bagged over 1.6 billion visits and is favored over 4,082,560 times, clearly indicating its appeal amongst players.
The game currently has around over ten thousand active players.
The main objective of the fighting game for players is to use ninjutsu and double jump, along with other master skills to overcome in-game obstacles. Coupled with that, they can also buy swords and ranks to quicken their progress.
While Ninja Legends is pretty exhilarating on its own, grabbing active redeem codes shall give the readers an edge over others.
Like many other games available on Roblox, Ninja Legends has multiple codes that enthusiasts can redeem for some freebies and a variety of benefits. Coupled with that, these codes will help them acquire Chi, Gems, Auto Training and Souls
Roblox: Use Ninja Legends codes to become undefeated
Active codes
To avoid any niggling errors, players can simply copy and paste the code from the source. Given below is a round-up of the working ones in Roblox Ninja Legends for August 2022:
Shard Codes
- epicturrets450: Get 300 Shards
- powers500: Get 500 Shards
- bossbattle300: Get 300 Shards
- Firstplanet250: Get 250 Shards
- epicturrets: Get 300 Shards
- waterfall500: Get 500 Shards
- newgame500: Get 500 Shards
Coin Ninja Legend Codes
- epictower350: Get 350 Coins
- treeninja400: Get 400 Coins
- shurikencity500: Get Coins
Auto Train Codes
- 15 Minutes of Auto-Training: epictrain15
- 15 Minutes of Auto-Training: roboninja15
Gem Codes
- 500 Gems: Using code christmasninja500 will get you 500 Gems
Chi Ninja Legend Codes
- Chi: desertninja250
- Chi: legends200m
- Chi: zenmaster15K
- 50M Chi: innerpeace5k
- Chi: skyblades10K
- Chi: silentshadows1000
- Chi: darkelements2000
- Chi: omegasecrets5000
- Chi: ultrasecrets10k
- 750 Chi: elementmaster750
- 1,000 Chi: secretcrystal1000
- 750 Chi: skymaster750
- ??? Chi: legends700m
- 500 Chi: dojomasters500
- 750 Chi: dragonlegend750
- 500 Chi: zenmaster500
- 500 Chi: epicelements500
- 500 Chi: goldninja500
- 500 Chi: goldupdate500
- 500 Chi: legends500m
- 500 Chi: senseisanta500
- 500 Chi: blizzardninja500
- 500 Chi: mythicalninja500
- 500 Chi: legendaryninja500
- 500 Chi: shadowninja500
- 500 Chi: epicflyingninja500
- 500 Chi: flyingninja500
- 500 Chi: dragonwarrior500
- 300 Chi: swiftblade300
- 100 Chi: fastninja100
- 250 Chi: epicninja250
- 750 Chi: masterninja750
Soul Codes
- 20 Souls: sparkninja20
- 5 Souls: soulhunter5
Players are recommended to redeem these as soon as possible since they can expire at any moment. With that being said, developers are yet to reveal a prospective date for that process.
Clear steps to redeem the active codes are given at the end of this article.
Expired Codes
As mentioned above, expired Roblox codes are useless but usually herald the arrival of new ones. If any entry is recognized as invalid, the code has probably expired.
With that being said, given below is the list of expired codes that no longer work in Roblox Ninja Legends:
- 15 Minutes of Auto-Training: autotrain15
- 500 Chi: epicsensei500
- Chi: legends100m
- Chi: chaosblade1000
- Chi: soulninja1000
- ??? Chi: legends200M
- launch100: Get 100 Coins
Steps to redeem codes
The process of redeeming codes on Ninja Legends is as easy and straightforward as any other game. However, for those unaware of the process, a guide has been provided below:
- Download the Roblox app from the Appstore or the PlayStore on your PC or mobile device.
- Login using your password and username, if you don't have a Roblox account, create a new account.
- Type "Ninja Legends" in the in-game search box and hit the search button.
- Click on the game, load it and wait for launch.
- Once the game has been launched, look at the side of your screen to find a blue codes button and click on it.
- There should be a new pop-up box on your screen.
- Click on the area that says "type code here."
- Copy and paste the code from the list of active ones given above.
- Click the Enter button to finalize the redemption.
Players can now enjoy their free promised rewards and freebies for a better gaming experience.
More codes and updates
Players can learn more about the redemption codes and stay updated with all the information regarding the game by following the developer's Twitter account Scriptbloxian Studios (@Scriptbloxian). They love to keep all their loyal players in the loop and often release new redemption codes upon reaching a milestone.
One can also opt to join the game's official Roblox group or official Discord server to stay updated. Upon joining the group, players also get rewarded with a group chest and daily spins.
Note: Readers are urged to leave feedback regarding these codes. Furthermore, they can leave updated codes in the comment section below.