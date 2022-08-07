Roblox Ninja Legends codes: Free Chi, Gems and more (August 2022)

Roblox has a multitude of games, including ones from popular action and fighting genres. One such entertaining game is Ninja Legends, a cool ninjutsu training simulator where fans can indulge in their dreams of being a ninja.

One of the most popular ninja-based games on the platform, it was developed by Scriptbloxian Studios in September 2019. Furthermore, the title has bagged over 1.6 billion visits and is favored over 4,082,560 times, clearly indicating its appeal amongst players.

The game currently has around over ten thousand active players.

The main objective of the fighting game for players is to use ninjutsu and double jump, along with other master skills to overcome in-game obstacles. Coupled with that, they can also buy swords and ranks to quicken their progress.

While Ninja Legends is pretty exhilarating on its own, grabbing active redeem codes shall give the readers an edge over others.

Like many other games available on Roblox, Ninja Legends has multiple codes that enthusiasts can redeem for some freebies and a variety of benefits. Coupled with that, these codes will help them acquire Chi, Gems, Auto Training and Souls

Roblox: Use Ninja Legends codes to become undefeated

Active codes

To avoid any niggling errors, players can simply copy and paste the code from the source. Given below is a round-up of the working ones in Roblox Ninja Legends for August 2022:

Shard Codes

epicturrets450: Get 300 Shards

Get 300 Shards powers500: Get 500 Shards

Get 500 Shards bossbattle300: Get 300 Shards

Get 300 Shards Firstplanet250 : Get 250 Shards

: Get 250 Shards epicturrets : Get 300 Shards

: Get 300 Shards waterfall500 : Get 500 Shards

: Get 500 Shards newgame500: Get 500 Shards

Coin Ninja Legend Codes

epictower350 : Get 350 Coins

: Get 350 Coins treeninja400 : Get 400 Coins

: Get 400 Coins shurikencity500: Get Coins

Auto Train Codes

15 Minutes of Auto-Training: epictrain15

epictrain15 15 Minutes of Auto-Training: roboninja15

Gem Codes

500 Gems: Using code christmasninja500 will get you 500 Gems

Chi Ninja Legend Codes

Chi : desertninja250

: desertninja250 Chi : legends200m

: legends200m Chi : zenmaster15K

: zenmaster15K 50M Chi: innerpeace5k

innerpeace5k Chi: skyblades10K

skyblades10K Chi: silentshadows1000

silentshadows1000 Chi: darkelements2000

darkelements2000 Chi: omegasecrets5000

omegasecrets5000 Chi: ultrasecrets10k

ultrasecrets10k 750 Chi: elementmaster750

elementmaster750 1,000 Chi: secretcrystal1000

secretcrystal1000 750 Chi: skymaster750

skymaster750 ??? Chi: legends700m

legends700m 500 Chi: dojomasters500

dojomasters500 750 Chi: dragonlegend750

dragonlegend750 500 Chi: zenmaster500

zenmaster500 500 Chi: epicelements500

epicelements500 500 Chi: goldninja500

goldninja500 500 Chi: goldupdate500

goldupdate500 500 Chi: legends500m

legends500m 500 Chi: senseisanta500

senseisanta500 500 Chi: blizzardninja500

blizzardninja500 500 Chi: mythicalninja500

mythicalninja500 500 Chi: legendaryninja500

legendaryninja500 500 Chi: shadowninja500

shadowninja500 500 Chi: epicflyingninja500

epicflyingninja500 500 Chi: flyingninja500

flyingninja500 500 Chi: dragonwarrior500

dragonwarrior500 300 Chi: swiftblade300

swiftblade300 100 Chi: fastninja100

fastninja100 250 Chi: epicninja250

epicninja250 750 Chi: masterninja750

Soul Codes

20 Souls: sparkninja20

sparkninja20 5 Souls: soulhunter5

Players are recommended to redeem these as soon as possible since they can expire at any moment. With that being said, developers are yet to reveal a prospective date for that process.

Clear steps to redeem the active codes are given at the end of this article.

Expired Codes

As mentioned above, expired Roblox codes are useless but usually herald the arrival of new ones. If any entry is recognized as invalid, the code has probably expired.

With that being said, given below is the list of expired codes that no longer work in Roblox Ninja Legends:

15 Minutes of Auto-Training: autotrain15

autotrain15 500 Chi : epicsensei500

: epicsensei500 Chi : legends100m

: legends100m Chi : chaosblade1000

: chaosblade1000 Chi : soulninja1000

: soulninja1000 ??? Chi: legends200M

legends200M launch100: Get 100 Coins

Steps to redeem codes

The process of redeeming codes on Ninja Legends is as easy and straightforward as any other game. However, for those unaware of the process, a guide has been provided below:

Download the Roblox app from the Appstore or the PlayStore on your PC or mobile device.

Login using your password and username, if you don't have a Roblox account, create a new account.

Type "Ninja Legends" in the in-game search box and hit the search button.

Click on the game, load it and wait for launch.

Once the game has been launched, look at the side of your screen to find a blue codes button and click on it.

There should be a new pop-up box on your screen.

Click on the area that says "type code here."

Copy and paste the code from the list of active ones given above.

Click the Enter button to finalize the redemption.

Players can now enjoy their free promised rewards and freebies for a better gaming experience.

More codes and updates

Players can learn more about the redemption codes and stay updated with all the information regarding the game by following the developer's Twitter account Scriptbloxian Studios (@Scriptbloxian). They love to keep all their loyal players in the loop and often release new redemption codes upon reaching a milestone.

One can also opt to join the game's official Roblox group or official Discord server to stay updated. Upon joining the group, players also get rewarded with a group chest and daily spins.

Note: Readers are urged to leave feedback regarding these codes. Furthermore, they can leave updated codes in the comment section below.

