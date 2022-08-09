Roblox Anime Rifts codes (August 2022): Free boosts, double everything, and more

Numerous Roblox developers have drawn inspiration for their titles from popular TV series, anime, and even classic games to make the players' gaming experience exciting and more relatable.

One such new anime-inspired title is Roblox Anime Rifts. This Adventure Dragon Ball Z offering was released by "Adventures Unleashed" in early 2022.

It has been played by over 25 million gamers worldwide. The game was formerly known as DBZ Adventure Unleashed, and users can immerse and enjoy themselves in this virtual anime world.

Gamers in this title have to level up their characters to become the most potent fighter and gain mastery over many abilities while also learning the special moves and more. They can complete quests to earn "Zeni," which can be used in-game to buy equipment and specializations from Bulma.

Users can watch and use many special abilities on their characters that have been used in anime and manga in the game, making the fantasy gaming experience even more fun. The anime Fairy Tail heavily inspired the latest update to the game.

To help readers make their gameplay and gaming experience more fun and give them an upper hand over others, here are some redeem codes that players can redeem for freebies and rewards.

Roblox: Level up quickly using these codes in Anime Rifts (August 2022)

Active codes

Redeeming codes in any Roblox game is said to be seemingly straightforward, but some codes that are not so simple make the process more tricky. For instance, players can redeem simple codes with just numerical values and alphabets with much more ease than redeeming those with special characters in them.

Two similar-looking characters might cause confusion and frustration amongst users as they might be unseen at first but only become apparent with a closer look, as in the case of the alphabet "O" and the number "0".

To ensure active codes are not shown as invalid, gamers can redeem them by copying and pasting the codes from the source into the code redemption box.

Here is a round-up of all the active, working, and valid codes in Anime Rifts as of August 2022:

almostback —Redeem for 3 hours of 2x XP (New)

—Redeem for 3 hours of 2x XP fairytailmonth —Redeem for 1 hour of 2x XP (New)

—Redeem for 1 hour of 2x XP SubToTaklaman—Redeem for 6 hours of Double Everything

Players are recommended to redeem the active codes in a game as soon as possible since the developers of Anime Rifts, just like the developers of any other Roblox game, have set an expiration date for their codes but haven't released any information about it publicly.

Upon the expiration of the codes, gamers won't be able to redeem their rewards and free items.

Expired codes

As mentioned above, once a code's expiration period passes, users cannot redeem freebies. If they have tried to redeem a specific code and it is being shown as invalid or an error, the chances of that code being in the list given below are high.

Here's a round-up of all the expired and invalid codes in Roblox Anime Rifts that do not work anymore as of August 2022:

oldbeerusisback —Redeem for 1 hour of Double Everything

—Redeem for 1 hour of Double Everything keepyourultrainstinctkakarot —Redeem for 1 hour of Double Everything

—Redeem for 1 hour of Double Everything whydisrespectthegreenman —Redeem for 30 minutes of Double Everything

—Redeem for 30 minutes of Double Everything demonslayersoon —Redeem for a free Boost

—Redeem for a free Boost gasstationworker —Redeem for 30 minutes of Double

—Redeem for 30 minutes of Double Everythingmoredemonslayersoonmaybe —Redeem for 1 hour of Double Everything

—Redeem for 1 hour of Double Everything yami2out —Redeem for 1 hour of Double Everything

—Redeem for 1 hour of Double Everything piety —Redeem code for 30 Minutes of Double Everything

—Redeem code for 30 Minutes of Double Everything ssj44vegeta —Redeem code for 50,000 Zeni

—Redeem code for 50,000 Zeni takingitslow —Redeem code for 30 Minutes of Double Everything

—Redeem code for 30 Minutes of Double Everything release—Redeem code for 60 Minutes of Double Everything

Steps to redeem codes

Redeeming codes in Roblox Anime Rifts is simple, like any other Roblox game. However, if gamers are unaware of the steps to redeem the code, they may read these steps:

Open Roblox on the PC or mobile.

Login, and if users don't have an account, sign-up on the home page.

Type "Anime Rifts" in the search box and click on the enter button.

Select the game and wait for it to launch.

Choose the gear button on the left side of the screen.

Copy the desired code from the list of active codes.

Paste it in the "Enter Code" box.

Hit the enter key.

Readers can enjoy their promised freebies and exclusive rewards and have an enhanced gaming experience.

Note: If these codes do not work, or if newly released ones were missed out on, do inform the community by commenting on the information below.

