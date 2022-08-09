Roblox Base Battle codes: Free tokens and more (August 2022)

Base Battles is a Roblox game heavily inspired by the PvP style of battle. Created by Base Battles by Voldex, the title has had over 73.9 million visits and has bagged over 473k favorites since its release in July 2020.

Roblox Base Battles is a multiplayer fighting game with a server size that can accommodate up to 46 players. A typical game of Base Battles consists of intense fighting between 20v20 players.

In the Roblox title, gamers can make use of planes, armored vehicles, and tanks to defeat their enemies. They can also team up along with friends and make this intense gaming experience more fun.

Players can receive and can collect tokens when they eliminate their enemies. They can use these tokens to purchase new weapons, cars, planes, and more.

This article will help readers with all the working and active redeem codes that they can currently claim. This will help them have a better gaming experience and get an upper hand over others.

Roblox Base Battles codes to become the mightiest fighter around (August 2022)

Active codes

Listed below are the active, working, and valid codes for the Base Battles as of August 2022:

250K —Redeem this code to get Cash (New)

—Redeem this code to get Cash Rainster—Redeem this code to support Rainster on Base Battles

Players are advised to redeem the above active codes as soon as possible since the developers have not yet disclosed the expiration dates.

Expired codes

If you have been trying to redeem a specific redeem code in the Base Battles for a while but are getting an error while trying to do so, there is a possibility that it will be found on the list below.

Listed here are all the expired and invalid codes in Base Battles as of August 2022:

SUMMER —Redeem this code to get 50k Tokens

—Redeem this code to get 50k Tokens 200K —Redeem this code to get 35k Tokens

—Redeem this code to get 35k Tokens 150KLIKES —Redeem this code to get 25k Tokens

—Redeem this code to get 25k Tokens 100KLIKES —Redeem this code to get 15K Tokens

—Redeem this code to get 15K Tokens Arctic —Redeem this code to get 4K Tokens

—Redeem this code to get 4K Tokens DEVKING —Redeem this code to get 3K Tokens

—Redeem this code to get 3K Tokens BETA—Redeem this code to get 1,090 Tokens

Steps to redeem codes

The process of redeeming codes in Base Battles is not as simple and straight-forward as it is in most other Roblox games. To redeem them in-game, simply follow the steps given below:

First, download the Roblox and Twitter application from the PlayStore or the Appstore. Simply skip this step if already downloaded.

Login into your Roblox and Twitter account by using your username and password. Simply sign-up if you don't already have an account.

Open the Twitter application and serach up both of the developers of Base Battles by typing in "TheHyb_" and "josh_2244" in the search bar.

Upon landing on each of their profiles, follow them.

After following them, close Twitter and switch to the Roblox application and search "Base Battles" in the search bar.

Click on the game, load it, and wait for it to launch.

Once it reaches the main screen, enter your own Twitter handle in the empty box on the bottom of the screen. This will verify that you followed the developers on Twitter, and will let you in on a free in-game skin.

Once you are verified, you can enter the desired redemption codes into the same box by copying and pasting it in from the source and hitting "Enter."

Similarities between the two characters might also lead to confusion while entering the codes. Thus, players should always try to copy and paste the codes instead of typing them out, as the former method removes all chances of human error.

After redeeming the codes successfully, players can use their promised freebies and exclusive items to augment their gaming experience.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman