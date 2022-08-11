Roblox Godly Clicking Simulator codes: Free clicks, pets, and more (August 2022)

Roblox Godly Clicking Simulator was released in 2021 by Aesthetic Games. Since then, the title has garnered immense popularity amongst players of all age groups.

This Roblox game is an all-genre clicking title that is sure to have players clicking away. Being an all-genre clicking game, they are required to take on multiple clicking challenges to unlock adorable pets, worlds and more. Unsurprisingly, exploration is another prominent facet of the title.

To unlock new adventures in each unique world, players must complete a certain set of challenges. With that being said, they can accelerate their progress by redeeming the codes given below.

Roblox players can use Godly Clicking Simulator codes to become a powerful clicker god

Active codes

Redeeming codes in any Roblox game is said to be simple and straightforward, but some of them demand a tricky process. For instance, players can redeem simple codes with just alphabets and numbers, while ones with special characters prove to be a tougher challenge. The latter selection of codes tend to include @ and $, which complicates the procedure.

To ensure the active ones aren't shown as invalid or erroneous, players can copy and paste them into the code redemption box. Given below is a list of all the working codes for Godly Clicking Simulator as of August 2022:

UPDATE11 – Redeem code this code in the game to receive 100,000,000 Clicks (NEW)

– Redeem code this code in the game to receive 100,000,000 Clicks (NEW) TOXICUPDATE – Redeem code this code in the game to receive American Bunny Pet (NEW)

– Redeem code this code in the game to receive American Bunny Pet (NEW) UPDATE10 – Redeem code this code in the game to receive 100,000,000 Clicks

– Redeem code this code in the game to receive 100,000,000 Clicks 4THOFJULY – Redeem code this code in the game to receive Russo Bunny Pet

– Redeem code this code in the game to receive Russo Bunny Pet UPDATE9 – Redeem code this code in the game to receive 50,000,000 Clicks

– Redeem code this code in the game to receive 50,000,000 Clicks UPDATE8 – Redeem code this code in the game to receive 10,000,000 Clicks

– Redeem code this code in the game to receive 10,000,000 Clicks 250likespet – Redeem code this code in the game to receive Russo Mini Plushie Pet

– Redeem code this code in the game to receive Russo Mini Plushie Pet UPDATE7 – Redeem code this code in the game to receive 1,000,000 Clicks

– Redeem code this code in the game to receive 1,000,000 Clicks CandyLand – Redeem code this code in the game to receive 50,000 Dog Pet

– Redeem code this code in the game to receive 50,000 Dog Pet UPDATE6 – Redeem code this code in the game to receive 1,000,000 Clicks

– Redeem code this code in the game to receive 1,000,000 Clicks 50KVisits – Redeem code this code in the game to receive Red Imposter Pet

– Redeem code this code in the game to receive Red Imposter Pet update5 – Redeem code this code in the game to receive 100,000 Clicks

– Redeem code this code in the game to receive 100,000 Clicks 150likespet – Redeem code this code in the game to receive Electric Overlord Pet

– Redeem code this code in the game to receive Electric Overlord Pet update4 – Redeem code this code in the game to receive 50,000 Clicks

– Redeem code this code in the game to receive 50,000 Clicks Update3 – Redeem code this code in the game to receive 25,000 Clicks

– Redeem code this code in the game to receive 25,000 Clicks 100LikesPet – Redeem code this code in the game to receive Overlord Pet

– Redeem code this code in the game to receive Overlord Pet update2 – Redeem code this code in the game to receive 10,000 Clicks

– Redeem code this code in the game to receive 10,000 Clicks 10kvisits – Redeem code this code in the game to receive 10,000 Dog Pet

– Redeem code this code in the game to receive 10,000 Dog Pet Update1 – Redeem code this code in the game to receive 100 Clicks

– Redeem code this code in the game to receive 100 Clicks Desert – Redeem code this code in the game to receive a Rebirth

– Redeem code this code in the game to receive a Rebirth NEW – Redeem code this code in the game to receive 50 Clicks

– Redeem code this code in the game to receive 50 Clicks RELEASE – Redeem code this code in the game to receive 25 Clicks

Players are recommended to quickly redeem these codes since the developers are yet to announce their expiration date. Once obsolete, they won't be able to redeem their rewards and free items.

Expired codes

Given below are all the expired and invalid codes in Godly Clicking Simulator as of August 2022:

100KVISITSPET – Redeem code this code in the game to receive Mini Naruto Pet

Steps to redeem codes

The steps to redeem codes in Godly Clicking Simulator are just as simple and straightforward as any other Roblox game. With that being said, the process has been explained below:

Firstly, download the Roblox application from the PlayStore or the Appstore on your PC or mobile device, simply skip this step if already downloaded.

Login into your Roblox account by using your username and password. Simply sign-up if you don't already have an account.

After logging in into your Roblox account, type up "Godly Clicking Simulator" in the game search bar and hit the Enter button.

Click on the title thumbnail, load it, and wait for it to launch.

Once the game launches and reaches the main screen, click on the Twitter bird logo button on the left side of the screen.

Copy the desired code from the list of active ones given above.

Paste your code in into the box that says "Enter code here"

Press the redeem button underneath to claim.

Players may now enjoy their freebies and exclusive items to accentuate their gaming experience.

More codes and information

Players may follow the Aesthetic Games Twitter account @MikeAstet for the latest news and updates about the game, including codes. They may also opt to join the Aesthetic Games Discord server to socialize with other players.

Note: If these codes do not work, or if newly released ones were missed out on, do inform the Roblox community by commenting below.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul