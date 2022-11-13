What are the top 3 fan favorite games in Roblox as of November 2022?

Roblox has gradually become more active and noticeable in the gaming world over the past few years. Many people have started playing online games to keep up with the trend. The online gaming platform now has millions of users actively playing with the numbers constantly increasing.

Roblox is booming due to the variety of options it offers. It has tons of games for every genre one might think of, such as horror survival, mystery, adventure, action, and thriller. There are also games for fans of popular series, novels, movies, and cartoon shows, besides other video games as well.

The titles that make their name in the top 3 fan favorite games on Roblox as of November 2022 are Adopt Me!, Brookhaven RP, and Tower of Hell. Read on to learn more about these popular games.

Fan favorite Roblox games for November 2022

What makes these games fan favorites?

Roblox has a lot to offer its users and this is one of the main reasons for its rapid growth. Here, we discuss the number of visits all three games - Adopt Me!, Brookhaven RP, and Tower of Hell- have as per the official sites. Being the most popular game on the platform, Adopt Me! has approx. 30.6 billion visits so far, which is considered the highest number with the game.

Along with this, Brookhaven RP holds the second position with an approximate number of 23.8 billion visits and lastly, Tower of Hell has garnered around 19.4 billion visits so far. It’s been observed that these games always have something new for gamers to keep them engaged.

The credit for this goes to the creators of the titles that build regular updates so that players have new activities to engage in within the game. These may include collecting new pets and eggs, unlocking new and difficult levels, and finding new locations.

Roblox Adopt Me!

The most popular game on Roblox is Adopt Me!, a role-playing game (RPG) that was introduced by Dream Craft in 2017. It offers a multiplayer experience and can be played with up to 48 players connected to a single server.

In Adopt Me!, players adopt and raise pets, buy houses, decorate them, and roleplay with friends and other online members, offering an entertaining experience.

Adopt Me! has frequent updates (last updated on November 10, 2022) that benefit players engaging in new activities. Players will have fun exploring the world of Adopt Me! with their friends while collecting as many pets as possible to place their names on the leaderboard.

Roblox Brookhaven RP

Wolfpaq introduced a town and city game called Roblox Brookhaven RP in 2020. It is also a role-playing game (RPG) that allows players to hang out with their friends and online mates.

The multiplayer game supports up to 18 members to connect on a single server. In the game, players live in Brookhaven and can perform tons of activities.

Gamers can engage in various activities that will earn them in-game currencies, buy their favorite houses, purchase cool and trending vehicles, and roleplay with other online players, among many other interesting tasks.

Like Adopt Me!, Brookhaven also has regular updates and was last updated on November 6, 2022.

Roblox Tower of Hell

In 2018, YXCeptional Studios created a round-based obby (obstacle course) experience called Tower of Hell. It is also a multiplayer title that can be played with up to 20 members connected to a single server. Further, the game offers special benefits for VIP-Server owners.

Tower of Hell is a simple game with multiple rounds that are to be completed by gamers to unlock newer and harder missions. The main goal is for players to reach the top of the tower which is generated randomly and resets every eight minutes.

When a user reaches the summit before the timer resets, the timer is sped up. The game offers an adventurous experience that challenges players to complete levels as quickly as possible. The game also features regular updates.

Poll : 0 votes