5 best Roblox RPG games

Roblox is an online gaming platform that has been gaining a lot of attention lately. Most gamers out there are just praising the ideas of the makers of the platform. The most beloved platform was designed to encourage its users to chat, socialize, make friends online, and play with them.

The online platform has millions of games developed by the players themselves, and billions of people play these games. The platform is so hyped because it lets users create a game of their likes and earn from it.

Players love playing free online games and chatting with other members. Some creators create games that are mainly meant for socializing. Such games are called role-playing games or RPGs. RPG games are very popular here and are among the best Roblox games.

With millions of players and billions of visits to the game, several games have hit the list and made the game more popular than it already is. This article further discusses the top RPG games Roblox offers to its players.

Most popular Roblox RPG games that are loved by fans all over the world

5) Sword Burst 2

The popular RPG game loved and praised by millions of gamers is Sword Burst 2. The original multiplayer RPG game took inspiration from the anime Sword Art Online (SAO). A sequel to Sword Burst Online (SBO), the game involves exploring its vast world by unlocking several levels.

Created by Abstract Alex Hicks, both the games are the most played RPG games on this platform. Sword Burst 2 has made many improvements from the previous one but keeps some of the rules the same, such as using melee weapons only.

The game was created in 2014 and released its sequel in 2017. The game that receives many visits is often said to have its sequel and other parts as well, for their players to enjoy the game even more and not the fun end.

In Swordburst 2, players explore the enormous world, defeat enemies, and collect rare gears to beat the game's bosses. Defeating bosses unlock the next floor, which is how the game continues.

4) Neighborhood of Robloxia

Created by @Q_Q in 2012, Neighborhood of Robloxia is a popular RPG game on Roblox. The game is also called Robloxia, the game involves furnishing a house, and the players can choose their favorite house among 40 houses.

Players can also search for thousands of user-created outfits or even create and publish their own desired look. Share the look with Robloxia world and become famous. The game also involves many jobs, vehicles, and many more things for players to explore

The game has about a thousand players playing the game daily, is a hit, and is loved by many players. This RPG game involves chatting, socializing with friends and other members of the game, and playing with them.

The game also comes under the town & city game category. It is a perfect RPG game to play and have fun and memorable gaming sessions with friends for other players.

3) Brookhaven

Brookhaven is a role-playing game created by Wolfpaq and Aidanleewolf in 2011. The game is a hit among players and also comes under the category of most popular Roblox games.

The game involves owning a house, living in that amazing place, and exploring the incredible city by driving around on some cool vehicles. The game allows players to hang around with other people and role-play.

Players can also find other things in the city to explore, such as various other buildings, stores, churches, schools, playgrounds, malls, and many other things. The game has about a million visits, and they love to play a game that involves so much socializing and chatting with other players.

It’s also a town and city multiplayer game that over 18 members can play to connect on a single server. Cool, right? It is like living in this virtual world with friends worldwide.

2) Neverland Lagoon

An RPG game created by SelDraken called Neverland Lagoon, the game is said to be an open-ended game. That means gamers have to apply their minds and use their imagination to play this game with friends and other players online.

The controls in the game are pretty simple to use; press the run button to run. If the player is a mermaid, then there is a button available underneath that can be used to stand and crawl. The other controls are:

· W - Forward

· S - Backwards

· SPACE BAR - Jump

· D - Right

· A - Left, and so on

As the game involves self-imagination, it allows the player to do anything to work towards collecting gold and uncovering hidden secrets. The game provides flexibility to its players as the players can create their characters, fly around, and morph into different creatures.

Many players like the game, and fans of Peter Pan are just going to love and appreciate the game.

1) Adopt Me!

Adopt Me! Makes it the number one position on the list because it is one of the most popular games played on Roblox. The game is loved, appreciated, and played by billions of people worldwide, making it the most played game on the platform.

The game is about adopting cute pets and raising, dressing, and trading them. Not only this, the game involves decorating the house and customizing it with players’ likes.

The game has chatting facilities, allowing the players to chat with other players, socialize with them, make a great team, and be friends in the real world and their choice.

The game has several events going on these days, enhancing the chances of winning new pets every week. Events like Egg Hunt and the arrival of a new pet called Sugar Glider.

Players can explore more by playing the game and stay updated with the latest updates and upcoming events by following the game on Twitter. Try not to miss out on the updates and stay connected to the game.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar