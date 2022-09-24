List of new Japan Egg pets in Roblox Adopt Me!

Roblox Adopt Me! is undoubtedly one of the best and most played games on the platform, which has earned huge popularity from its arrival and has gained more than 29 billion visits. DreamCraft created this wonderful title in 2017, where users can adopt and raise pets, decorate their homes, and roleplay with friends and other online gamers.

Pets play a very important role in Roblox Adopt Me!, and can be obtained by star rewards, events, trading, and hatching eggs. Interestingly, eggs are the main way to obtain pets and are categorized into different rarities.

Some are temporary, which means they are added and then left about a few months later, like Aussie, Fossil, Woodland, Japan, and more. This article focuses on the pets in Roblox Adopt Me! that can be obtained from the Japan Egg.

Roblox Adopt Me!: Pets obtained from Japan Egg

Japan Egg in Adopt Me!

Japan Egg is a limited legendary item and was released on September 8, 2022, in Roblox Adopt Me! It costs 750 bucks (in-game money) and is available for purchase from the Gumball Machine in the Nursery. It is a replacement for Woodland Egg (limited legendary egg).

It can also be obtained through trading and is in the shape of a lantern with a grey circle on the top and bottom as well as a round yellow in the middle. The mid-yellow portion is beautifully designed with lines, which are meant to mimic lantern folds and small golden flowers. It is the first egg in Roblox Adopt Me! that glows and looks alluring.

It has a total of 12 pets that players can hatch using it, making it one of the most pets inside an egg alongside the Fossil Egg (limited legendary egg) in the Gumball Machine. The chances to obtain a common rarity pet from the Japan Egg are 22%, 19% for uncommon, 34% for rare, 20% for ultra-rare, and 5% for a legendary pet.

Pets obtained from the Japan Egg in Roblox Adopt Me!

12 pets that can be obtained from the Japan Egg in Roblox Adopt Me! are:

1) Maneki-Neko

Maneki-Neko costs 750 bucks in Roblox Adopt Me! (Image via YouTube)

Released on September 8, 2022, Maneki-Neko is a lentary pet in Adopt Me!. It is a yellow cat with six black whiskers, a yellow nose, and two black eyes. It also has yellow ears with a slightly darker shade inside and an underbelly matching its body color. Maneki-Neko appears to be a Beckoning Cat (Japanese figure) and is believed to bring good luck to its owner.

Tricks learned by Maneki-Neko:

Newborn – Sit

Junior – Joyful

Pre-Teen – Beg

Teen – Jump

Post-Teen – Trick 1

Full Grown- Trick 2

2) Baku

Baku costs 750 bucks in Roblox Adopt Me! (Image via YouTube)

Baku is a legendary pet in Adopt Me!, which was released on September 8, 2022. It is an elephant-like pet that has a trunk and tusk with a turquoise-colored upper body and a dark orange underbelly. The top of its head also possesses tufts of wavy orange fur.

Baku also has turquoise-colored ears with pink insides, an orange mane, feet, tail, black button eyes, and a trunk.

Tricks learned by Baku:

Newborn – Sit

Junior – Joyful

Pre-Teen – Beg

Teen – Jump

Post-Teen – Trick 1

Full Grown – Trick 2

3) Trapdoor Snail

Trapdoor Snail is an ultra-rare pet in Roblox Adopt Me! (Image via YouTube)

An ultra-rare pet in Adopt Me! called Trapdoor Snail was also released on September 8, 2022. As the name suggests, it's a snail with a large orange shell that has white designs. Its body is light reddish-pink in color, it also has two black eyes and two antennae.

Tricks learned by Trapdoor Snail:

Newborn - Sit

Junior - Joyful

Pre-Teen - Beg

Teen - Jump

Post-Teen - Trick 1

Full Grown - Trick 2

4) Spider Crab

Spider Crab has eight legs in Roblox Adopt Me! (Image via YouTube)

The Spider Crab is an ultra-rare pet in Adopt Me!. It features a beige underbelly, two black eyes, and a red body. Additionally, it has eight legs, each of which has a joint, a beige underside, and a beige foot at the bottom. It has two sharp red pincers and both have red tips and brown interiors at their ends.

Tricks learned by Spider Crab:

Newborn - Sit

Junior - Joyful

Pre-Teen - Beg

Teen - Jump

Post-Teen - Trick 1

Full Grown - Trick 2

5) Red Crowned Crane

Red Crowned Crane has yellow-colored feet in Roblox Adopt Me! (Image via YouTube)

Another ultra-rare pet in Adopt Me! on the list is the Red Crowned Crane. It appears to be a bird with a white body and wings that have black feathers at the bottom. It also has two yellow feet, a beak, a black neck, two black eyes, and a red crown.

Tricks learned by Red Crowned Crane:

Newborn - Sit

Junior - Joyful

Pre-Teen - TBA

Teen - TBA

Post-Teen - TBA

Full Grown - TBA

6) Leopard Cat

Leopard Cat is a cat-shaped pet with leopard's skin on it in Roblox Adopt Me! (Image via YouTube)

The Leopard Cat is a rare pet in Adopt Me! released on September 8, 2022. It has a beige tail and a body with dark brown spots on it. Its underbelly and chin are white-colored with brown stripes along the sides and on top of its face.

It also has brown whiskers and a cute little pink nose along with two ears that have pink and white insides and a brown outer layer.

Tricks learned by Leopard Cat:

Newborn - TBA

Junior - TBA

Pre-Teen - TBA

Teen - TBA

Post-Teen - TBA

Full Grown - TBA

7) Koi Crap

Koi Crap is a fish pet in Roblox Adopt Me! (Image via YouTube)

Koi Crap is also a rare pet in Adopt Me! released on September 8, 2022. It is a white fish with red spots on it, and it also has a large tail, two front fins, and two black eyes.

Tricks learned by Koi Crap:

Newborn - TBA

Junior - TBA

Pre-Teen - TBA

Teen - TBA

Post-Teen - TBA

Full Grown - TBA

8) Ibis

Ibis has white wings in Roblox Adopt Me! (Image via YouTube)

Another rare pet, Ibis, features wings with light brown feathers at the bottom. It also has a black beak, two black eyes, red feet, and a red face.

Tricks learned by Ibis:

Newborn - TBA

Junior - TBA

Pre-Teen - TBA

Teen - TBA

Post-Teen - TBA

Full Grown - TBA

9) Tanuki

Tanuki costs for 750 bucks in Roblox Adopt Me! (Image via YouTube)

Tanuki is an uncommon pet in Adopt Me!. It has a reddish-brown body with a baby pink underbelly. It has a tail with brown tips on it, and there is a curved brown spot on its face that covers its eyes. It also has two black eyes, four brown feet, reddish-brown ears with brown and pink insides, and a black nose.

Tricks learned by Tanuki:

Newborn - Sit

Junior - Joyful

Pre-Teen - Beg

Teen - Jump

Post-Teen - Trick 1

Full Grown - Trick 2

10) Rhino Beetle

Rhino Beetle is same as it's name suggests in Roblox Adopt Me! (Image via YouTube)

An uncommon pet in Adopt Me! called the Rhino Beetle was released on September 8, 2022. As the name suggests, it appears both like a rhino and a beetle. Its lower body is like a beetle with red wings, six little feet, and a black colored body. However, the upper part has a black colored horn of a rhino, with two black eyes, and a black face.

Tricks learned by Rhino Beetle:

Newborn - TBA

Junior - TBA

Pre-Teen - TBA

Teen - TBA

Post-Teen - TBA

Full Grown - TBA

11) Sado Mole

Sado Mole has a pink little nose in Roblox Adopt Me! (Image via YouTube)

The Sado Mole is a common pet in Adopt Me!. It has a round grey body with two black eyes and four pink feet. It also has a curved snout ending in a pink nose, as well as a small circular bump on the top of its head.

Tricks learned by Sado Mole:

Newborn - Sit

Junior - Joyful

Pre-Teen - Beg

Teen - Jump

Post-Teen - Trick 1

Full Grown - Trick 2

12) Dugong

Duogong costs for 750 bucks in Roblox Adopt Me! (Image via YouTube)

Dugong is a common pet in Adopt Me!. It has a brownish-grey body and two same-colored feet, a lighter-colored underbelly, and a muzzle. It also has a round tail, a small black nose, and two black eyes.

Tricks learned by Dugong:

Newborn - Sit

Junior - Joyful

Pre-Teen - Beg

Teen - Jump

Post-Teen - Trick 1

Full Grown - Trick 2

These were all 12 pets that can be obtained from the Japan Egg. Readers who haven't heard about this new egg should definitely check it out atleast once and obtain new pets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far