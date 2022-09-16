Roblox Aimblox codes (September 2022): Free cash and rewards

A fantastic Roblox experience, Aimblox was released by Aim Lab in 2021. It is one of the best first-person shooter (FPS) games on the platform and can be played with up to 25 members connected to a single server.

Aimblox was just updated on September 12, 2022. As part of the update, the game's developers have released some new features and codes.

These codes benefit players by enhancing their gaming performance, influencing their opponents, and making gaming sessions more memorable.

New active codes to use for free rewards in Roblox Aimblox

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, which means players should be careful while entering them. These codes can also be removed from the game at any point in time. Therefore, players are always recommended to use them at the earliest.

Here are all the active and freshly released codes for Roblox Aimblox (September 2022):

LIKES277K – Redeem this code in the game to receive free cash (NEW)

– Redeem this code in the game to receive free cash (NEW) 100MIL – Redeem this code in the game to receive free cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive free cash LIKES250K – Redeem this code in the game to receive free cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive free cash LIKES230K – Redeem this code in the game to receive a free reward

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a free reward LIKES215K – Redeem this code in the game to receive a free reward

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a free reward LIKES200K – Redeem this code in the game to receive a free reward

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a free reward NEWPLAYER – Redeem this code in the game to receive a free reward

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a free reward LIKES180K – Redeem this code in the game to receive a free reward

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a free reward AimbloxEaster – Redeem this code in the game to receive the Bunny Tech Sight attachment

– Redeem this code in the game to receive the Bunny Tech Sight attachment AimbloxTweets – Redeem this code in the game to receive a free reward

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a free reward LIKES177K – Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash 50MIL – Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash LIKES165K – Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash LIKES150K – Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash LIKES140K – Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash LIKES130K – Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash LIKES120K – Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash LIKES110K – Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash LIKES100K – Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash LIKES90K – Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash LIKES80K – Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash LIKES70K – Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash kreekcraft – Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash LIKES60K – Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash LIKES50K – Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash LIKES40K – Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,000 cash LIKES30K – Redeem this code in the game to receive $2,000 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $2,000 cash LIKES25K – Redeem this code in the game to receive $2,000 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $2,000 cash IMPOSTER – Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,500 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $1,500 cash aimissue – Redeem this code in the game to receive $500 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $500 cash joemama – Redeem this code in the game to receive $100 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $100 cash Gun – Redeem this code in the game to receive $25 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $25 cash SHINOBI – Redeem this code in the game to receive $50 cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive $50 cash PLAYBETA – Redeem this code in the game to receive $50 cash

Note: If players face any issues while entering a code, they can try switching off the game and turning it on again after some time. This may transfer them to a new server where they can easily redeem the codes.

How to redeem a code in Roblox Aimblox

Here are the steps that players can follow to redeem codes in Roblox Aimblox:

Step 1: Launch Roblox Aimblox on any supported device.

Step 2: Click on the Twitter button on the screen.

Step 3: Enter or copy the code from the list of active codes mentioned above.

Step 4: Paste it into the text box that says “Enter Code Here” and hit the redeem button to claim the rewards.

Players should always remember to double-check the entered code before hitting the redeem button to avoid any sort of mistake.

How to get more codes for Roblox Aimblox

Players can get more codes for Roblox Aimblox by following the Aimblox Twitter account. They can also join the Discord server for more information about the game, including new updates, features, and codes.

