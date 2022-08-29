Top 5 Roblox games for the ultimate first-person shooter experience

Roblox has a variety of games from different types of genres in its metaverse. The First-Person Shooter (FPS) genre has gained massive success due to its breathtaking gameplay. Roblox has several competitive FPS titles on the platform, but only a handful stand out from the rest.

The competitive environment and distinctive features of these games have attracted millions of players over time. FPS games are notorious for having a competitive mode. Certain featured titles in this article allow players to participate in both ranked and unranked matches.

The primary objective of these games is to survive till the end by eliminating every possible foe on the map. Players can take a break from nonserious games on the platform and jump into intense competitive sessions with these Roblox titles.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Communication is essential in Roblox FPS games since players can maneuver as one unit and take on their foes easily

5) Arsenal

Arsenal is also called Roblox Call of Duty by many pundits. This is due to the gameplay being similar to the legendary COD franchise. Arsenal employs a gun-game type of gameplay where things sometimes get a bit chaotic. It offers an authentic FPS experience to the Roblox community.

Notable features:

Low-poly environment

Funny game mechanics

Wide variety of weapons with several in-game interactions

Players can fight with a knife or use a blaster to eliminate enemies. There are several types of weapons, each with a different purpose and ambient effects. Arsenal is a must-play title for players who want to chill and have a comical time in an FPS setting.

4) Counter Blox

Roblox Counter Blox captured the hearts of several hardcore Counter-Strike fans throughout the years. Counter Blox has several gameplay mechanics similar to Valve's legendary Counter Strike Source and GO. Players are split into two teams, and one has to plant a bomb while the other has to defuse it.

Notable features:

Guns and knives have several skins

The in-game shop menu is similar to Counter-Strike

Pretty realistic FPS experience

Roblox Counter Blox is best enjoyed when played with friends or other players on the server. Players can have a fun time amidst serious gameplay and objectives. As of August 2022, there are ten maps in the world of Counter Blox. Each map has different and unique bomb sites, hidden spots, and more.

3) NERF Strike

NERF Strike is a hidden gem in the FPS genre of the Roblox metaverse. Players have to battle it out on different maps with NERF weapons. Innovative gameplay and user-friendly mechanics have made NERF Strike a cult classic among many FPS fans.

Notable features:

A wide variety of NERF weapons, each with distinctive effects and powers

Polished graphics mixed with a smooth gameplay

Several types of game modes

Roblox NERF Strike offers a lot more to its players. Players can purchase different NERF weapons and customize them to their liking. NERF Strike has several other features and in-game options, from character customization to leveling up blasters. Making NERF Strike a must-play title for genuine FPS aficionados.

2) Bad Business

Bad Business is easily one of the best FPS games on Roblox. Bad Business has stood tall in the FPS genre for years due to its well-designed gameplay with a blend of smooth FPS features.

It is a team-based game where players can communicate and move as a unit. Players will gain XP for each kill. The more XP they gain, the higher their level is.

Notable Features:

In-depth weapon and character systems

Various types of weapon skins can be unlocked

Gameplay can be fast-paced and calm at the same time

Players who love an action-packed FPS title must try out Bad Business. Every in-game aspect and progression skill is organized and presented to gamers in a systematic manner.

1) Big Paintball

Big Paintball is the best FPS game on the platform, hands down. Who doesn't like to roam around a vast map with various paint guns at their disposal to eliminate their foes? This Roblox title offers it all and then some more to its players.

Big Paintball is the ultimate chill game and can be enjoyed with friends and other players on the server. The structured gameplay and in-game content are offered to players in a composed way. Big Paintball players will have a fun and competitive gaming session at the end of the day.

Notable features:

Appeasing texture art and environment style

Several types of weapon showcase

Usage of physics in paintball shootouts

Big Paintball offers a unique FPS experience that can be thrilling as well as relaxing. Along with high-tempo gameplay, the title offers a memorable experience to FPS fans in the platform's metaverse.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi