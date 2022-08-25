How to get a display name on Roblox? A comprehensive guide for beginners

Roblox is one of the biggest game creation systems in the world. When newer players join the platform, little do they know that they have a vast library of community-made games at their disposal.

Once a user creates an account, getting a display name is the next agenda on their list. In Roblox, a display name becomes the player's identity in the game.

Usually, players tend to get a display name that is catchy and builds up their reputation in a certain community for that game. From getting inspired by their favorite pop culture characters to something that defines them, choosing a suitable display name can be a tedious task before entering that in the game.

In the game, getting a display name is fairly easy as well as changing it if one does not like it after a certain amount of time. Here's a detailed guide that can help players do that with utmost ease.

How to get a Roblox Display Name after setting up?

Roblox players need to understand that a display name is different from a username. The username is preceded by an "@" sign and is mentioned in smaller letters right below the display name, which is relatively in a bigger font.

When a new player creates an account, they are asked to enter a username followed by creating an account password. However, there is no field to enter a display name on the initial few fields upon signing up.

To set up a display name, players need to log in to their account and then head over to the gear icon on the top right of their screen. Once they click on it, an Account Info page will open up with a Display Name field right above the username field.

From there onwards, players just need to enter their Display Name in whatever letter case or number they choose. That's how one can get their display name on Roblox. However, if they want to change it after some time, here's how they can do it.

How to change your Display Name

Once players set up a display name, there's a certain procedure before they can change it again. The game sets a probation period of 7 days before a user can change their display name again. Moreover, there's a restriction of a maximum of 20-character length for a typical display name.

However, to change the display name, all players need to do is head over to their account info by clicking on the gear icon on the top right hand side of the screen. Once there, all players need to do is click on the pencil icon right next to their display name to change it to a new one.

However, the player community has found several ways to exploit the 7-day restriction in changing their display names using a VPN and other methods. Getting a display name and changing it is fairly simple once players get the hang of the options on the platform.

