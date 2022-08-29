Top 5 games in Roblox with dragons in them

Roblox has never disappointed its users and has provided them with every type of game they can ask for. From cooking titles to horror survival, tycoons to first-person shooters (FPS), and even games that are inspired by popular movies, cartoon characters, anime series, manga, and other pop culture icons, there are games for everyone.

The article mainly focuses on titles that involve dragons in them, for users that are fond of flying dragons and battling them with others or NPCs. Apart from the ones given below, there are many Roblox games that have dragons involved in them, such as Blox Fruits, King Legacy, Dragon Blox, Dragon Adventures, Dragon's Life, and many others.

Note: The games included in the list are not ranked in any order.

Top Roblox dragon games like Dragon Rage, Dragon Riders, and more

5) Dragon Simulator

Roblox Dragon Simulator is a collection-based simulator game developed by Albatross Studios in 2018. In this game, users can team up with other gamers or go solo and use their army of dragons to crush fruits and monsters. Some of the game's features include dailies, dragons, weapons, and bosses that can be used to fight for a long time.

This is a multiplayer experience that can be played with 11 members connected to a single server. It has gained over 17 million visits so far, making it one of the most popular simulator games on the platform.

As the title suggests, the game has dragons, which makes the experience more likable and fun for young gamers who love fighting games. Readers should definitely check out Dragon Simulator if they are looking for dragon games.

4) Elemental Dragons Tycoon

Roblox Elemental Dragons Tycoon is a tycoon dropper-based game that was developed by Dragonforge Games in 2018. Each tycoon's floor features different elements in the title, and it uses various weapons to defend one player’s tycoon from other members and bosses. There are also dailies looted from bosses and tons of element-based weapons to choose from.

It is a fun game that can be played with five members connected to a single server. Elemental Dragons Tycoon has over 58 million visits to its official sites. The title saves the game once the player leaves, so that they can resume their progress without any difficulty.

Stay connected with the developers on social media to get the latest updates regarding the upgrades, codes, and features added to the game. Explore this exciting dragon-themed tycoon experience with friends and other online players.

3) Dragon Rage

Tiger Code developed Roblox Dragon Rage in 2011. It is a very exciting game in which the goal for players is to survive. It is an arcade game that will test gamers’ survival skills during reaction time. Dragons will slowly destroy the terrain, creating large holes and gradually shrinking the map. If a dragon strikes any player, it will send them flying.

Here is a tip for the above situation: Dodge their attacks and jump across the broken terrain to avoid falling into the water. Doing so will reward tokens that can be spent on in-game items and accessories to aid survival. Players can also gain experience by increasing their level and fighting for a position on the leaderboard.

Check out this multiplayer all-genre dragon game, which can be played with up to 16 members connected to a single server. Try to survive till the end of the session to win.

2) Dragon Riders

Roblox Dragon Riders is one of those exciting games where players can ride and raise magical dragons. It was developed by Mut8d in 2017, and the dragons here are far different from the dragons of other Roblox games called Dragon Adventures or Dragon's Life.

The game features customizations for unique and interesting gear skins and purchasable items through quests. The best part of the game is the dragon battles, where players have to compete against others to grow the biggest dragon in the arena. Players will be able to explore the wondrous world to uncover its deep secrets.

The experience can be played with 30 members connected to a single server, and it has gained numerous visits within the last few years. Try this game at least once to have a look at the innovative dragons and their battles.

1) How To Train Your Dragon RP

Misty Wraith created Roblox How To Train Your Dragon RP in 2016. It is an exciting open-world dragon role-play game that is heavily based on and inspired by the movie How To Train Your Dragon directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois. The title is designed for mobile users, and many players can access and play the game while on their cell phones as well.

Gamers will be exploring the island of Burke as well as forming bonds with other dragons and humans while playing with other players. High-flying adventures and non-stop fun can be experienced by users throughout the session.

More dragons are promised to be added to this multiplayer game. It can be played with 20 members connected to a single server and has gained a sizeable amount of visits throughout these years. Readers who are fond of dragons and are fans of the movie should definitely check out this experience at least once.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman