Roblox Custom PC Tycoon codes (June 2022): Free rewards

Roblox Custom PC Tycoon is a multiplayer tycoon game in which players must build and sell their own PC. The game was published in February by the official Fallen Worlds group and can be played by up to six players on a single server.

Players can also purchase superior computer components to build the most powerful PC in comparison to other gamers and become the world's ultimate tycoon. They can use their imagination and analytical thinking to make deals and earn a lot of money (in-game) in this game.

For players to engage even more, the developers recently updated the game and added new features such as diamond desk items, premium diamond server items, and more secret items. They've also released some new codes that will benefit players in improving their performance. Readers can check out these Roblox codes below along with ways to redeem them.

Codes to redeem free rewards in Roblox Custom PC Tycoon

New active codes

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, which means they must be entered in the correct format, as outlined here or provided by the developers. If any of the codes are entered incorrectly or with errors, they will not function properly, wasting the players' time and effort.

Users can always use the most straightforward method of copying and pasting the relevant code into the required location or text box. This will not only save players' time and effort, but it will also lessen their chances of entering codes incorrectly.

Roblox codes are also temporary, meaning they will be removed after a set amount of time. As a result, players should utilize the codes as quickly as possible to prevent missing out on the fun that others are having.

Here are all the latest as well as the active codes for Roblox Custom PC Tycoon (June 2022):

70K Likes – Redeem this code in the game to receive free PC Parts (NEW)

– Redeem this code in the game to receive free PC Parts (NEW) April Fools – Redeem this code in the game to receive free PC Parts

– Redeem this code in the game to receive free PC Parts Lunar – Redeem this code in the game to receive a 3000W Tiger PSU

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a 3000W Tiger PSU 7M Visits – Redeem this code in the game to receive SP 5CE Motherboard

– Redeem this code in the game to receive SP 5CE Motherboard 30K Likes – Redeem this code in the game to receive a 6Bit V0 CPU

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a 6Bit V0 CPU NewUpdate – Redeem this code in the game to receive 1,500 Cash

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 1,500 Cash 5M visits – Redeem this code in the game to receive the Fusion cooler

– Redeem this code in the game to receive the Fusion cooler Merry Christmas – Redeem this code in the game to receive free Fans

– Redeem this code in the game to receive free Fans Supportive – Redeem this code in the game to receive the Nightcore Case

– Redeem this code in the game to receive the Nightcore Case FirstMilestone – Redeem this code in the game to receive a free part

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a free part LikePower – Redeem this code in the game to receive a free part

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a free part 7k Likes – Redeem this code in the game to receive free Ram

– Redeem this code in the game to receive free Ram 3k likes – Redeem this code in the game to receive free Memory

– Redeem this code in the game to receive free Memory 400k visits! – Redeem this code in the game to receive free Ram

– Redeem this code in the game to receive free Ram Fan Power – Redeem this code in the game to receive free Whoosh Cooling

Note: If players are having difficulty redeeming a brand new code, they can close the game and reopen it after a few minutes. This will redirect them to a new server where the code may simply be redeemed.

Expired codes

Fortunately, there are no expired codes for Roblox Custom PC Tycoon for now.

How to redeem a code in Roblox Custom PC Tycoon?

Redeeming a code in Custom PC Tycoon is simple and one can learn by following the steps given below.

Here are the steps for players to follow:

Step 1: Open Roblox Custom PC Tycoon on mobile, PC, or any other device.

Step 2: Click on the Settings button on the side of the screen.

Step 3: A Code Redemption window panel will pop up.

Step 4: Enter or copy the desired code from the list mentioned above.

Step 5: Paste it onto the text box that says “Type code here.”

Step 6: Hit the Redeem button to claim the rewards.

Gamers should always ensure to double-check the entered code before hitting the redeem button to avoid any mistakes.

How to get more codes for Roblox Custom PC Tycoon?

Players can find more codes by joining the official Discord server, which also provides them with the most up-to-date information on the game, codes, and new features. Gamers can also communicate with other Custom PC Tycoon players and the game's developers by joining this server.

Other games like Custom PC Tycoon

Build A Gaming PC Store

Build A Gaming PC Store is an all-genre multiplayer game in which players manage their own internet cafe. DOGE-STUDIOS! released the game in 2020 in which six people can play simultaneously on a single server.

In this game, customers (other players) will be able to rent computers with internet access in exchange for money from players. Several thousand players have already visited the game, and readers who haven't played it yet should check it out at least once.

Tech Company Simulator

Tech Company Simulator is an all-genre multiplayer game in which players will have to work their way up to the top to become the greatest. RM Games released the game in 2018, and it can be played with up to five players on a single server.

Players can purchase machines to conduct research, develop, and sell technology. Readers should definitely play this simulator game if they haven’t already.

