5 best Blox Fruits alternatives on Roblox

Roblox Blox Fruits is one of the most popular games on the platform, and was released in 2019 by Games Robot Inc. The well-known manga series One Piece, created and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, serves as the major inspiration for the title.

Blox Fruits lets players train their characters to become the strongest player to ever live, enabling them to become expert swordsmen or skilled Blox Fruit users. While sailing around the ocean in search of undiscovered secrets, they can also choose to engage in difficult enemy combat or fierce boss encounters.

Currently, there are 33 Blox Fruits also known as Devil Fruits, and 2,300 level cap available in the game. Every hour, these fruits appear on the map and disappear after 20 minutes. Swords, weapons, Blox Fruits, and combat styles are the four tools that players can use to mitigate damage.

Blox Fruits is a fun and intriguing anime experience that everyone loves playing. However, there are several alternatives to the title that gamers should try. As every Roblox experience has its own originality, the titles listed below have their own unique way of attracting attention.

5 titles that Roblox Blox Fruits' players will enjoy

1) Grand Piece Online

Grand Quest Games created Roblox Grand Piece Online, a single-player anime experience, in 2018. Players can explore secret regions, confront challenging adversaries, and walk toward their perfect builds in this action-packed game while battling others.

Like Blox Fruits, Grand Piece Online (GPO) also provides fruits that are known as exotic fruits to empower them. Players can either hunt down pirates or join them as they explore the region for valuables.

Gamers will also be able to showcase their leadership qualities by making a crew for themselves or by joining an already existing one. GPO is a well-known game on the platform and has received more than 460 million visits throughout the years.

Readers who haven't heard or played this gem should do so immediately to discover the mysteries it hides.

2) Anime Cross 2

Roblox Anime Cross 2 is an anime crossover fighting game developed by Astral Games – AX in 2017. It is a sequel to the popular fighting experience on the platform called Anime Cross. It is described by the developers as follows:

“Battle alongside or against your friends with over 60 different Anime characters from tens of Anime in a variety of game modes! Or even make your OWN custom character from over 118 hairs, 88 accessories, and 250+ skills options!”

The game has amassed a significant number of visitors over the years, with more than 45 million visits, and can be played with up to 12 players connected to a single server. Readers should play the title as it has a similar fighting style to Blox Fruits but uses anime characters instead.

3) Swordburst 2

Roblox Swordburst 2 is a role-playing anime experience and a sequel to Swordburst Online (SBO). The title is inspired by the popular anime Sword Art Online (SAO).

Swordburst 2 was created by a developer of the same name in 2017. Like Blox Fruits, this anime game is also one of the most popular ones on the platform. Players will have to explore a vast world, eliminate foes, and collect rare items.

Users must defeat bosses to gain access to new sections for exploration. More than 130 million visits to the game during these years show that it has been able to attract a respectable number of players. Up to 15 can connect to a single server to play the game.

Check out this awesome alternative and learn more about the anime world by discovering new secrets while playing.

4) Anime Fighting Simulator

One of the most popular games on the site is Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator, which BlockZone released in 2019. It is a combat-skills training game where players may show off their fighting prowess by taking out evil monsters. It was influenced by several well-known anime and manga series.

To increase control over their opponents, users can also explore the area and obtain different swords. A billion people have visited the anime combat game over the years, which supports up to a count 20 connected to one server.

Players will have a similar experience in combat battles as they did in Blox Fruits. Any one who hasn’t tried this anime experience should definitely do so, and check out what all the hype is about.

5) King Legacy

Roblox King Legacy is also one of the most popular games on the platform and was created by Venture Lagoons in 2019. King Legacy serves as the perfect alternative for Blox Fruits as they are inspired by the same series and have almost identical gameplay.

In this title, there are currently 36 physical fruits in total, with a 3,400 level cap. Fruits appear every one to two hours and disappear after 15 minutes. Playing this masterpiece with friends and other online players is a lot of fun.

Up to 12 players can connect to a single server. With more than 1.5 billion visits in recent years, it has amassed an incredible number of fans. King Legacy is worth checking out for everyone, especially for fans of One Piece and Blox Fruits.

