7 best games like Blox Fruits that all Roblox players should check out

There are hundreds of Roblox anime games available, but only a select few, like Blox Fruits, expertly mimic the inspiration they are based on. All seven Roblox games listed in this article demonstrate that they have enough personality and relatability to be just as wonderful, even if users have a separate console to play other official anime games.

Roblox Blox Fruits is all about choosing to become either a brave sailor or a daring pirate. Whatever decision is made, players will have to engage in combat with foes in order to advance the avatar's level.

There are various fruits that will grant players with exceptional talents and capabilities, the rarest of them will make the strongest avatars. There are also some amazing regions to explore, and engaging in epic sea battles is another great option that is available for players.

7 best Roblox games like Blox Fruits

1) Anime Cross 2

Anime Cross 2 is based on almost every well-known Japanese anime, just as Anime Fighting Simulator. Despite the fact that players can create their own, there are 60 pre-made avatars with distinct skill sets that they won't find anywhere else. This is exactly why this game is loved by everyone; it does not focus on one specific character.

However, it is not a typical RPG. It's primarily a cooperative objective game with some solo options and a battle royale mode. In a nutshell, it's the highest-quality anime game available, with a wealth of content.

2) Dragon Blox Ultimate

However, combat and mechanics are significantly more intricate. There are many abilities to choose from, a detailed weapon system, and a more complex set of techniques for selecting your optimum fruit and weapon combinations.

3) Heroes Online

Heroes Online is based on My Hero Academia and emphasises teamwork and the development of avatars to make them the best warrior they can be. It's a rather large RPG with the usual features like upgradeable weapons and a complicated levelling system. This is a long game and players who love to invest time and see slow growth will find it perfect for them.

Players can also form a group of up to five friends to complete all 35 primary missions in the game. The game has so many difficult challenges that players are quickly drawn into it.

4) The Last Pirates

The Last Pirates is a little different because it emphasizes battle over comprehensive exploration and character abilities. It is ideal for players who want to log in, battle, and log out.

Since combat is such a big deal in this game, there are even designated safe zones around businesses so players don't get butchered while attempting to buy something.

The Last Pirates is chaotic in all the right ways, and the variety of Devil Fruit skills keeps it new for a long time.

5) True Piece

True Piece is the closest thing to a Roblox One Piece RPG players will find. As usual and expected, there are Devil Fruits, as well as sea adventure for players to enjoy, side missions to earn in-game money, and the usual battles. This is usually a game for One Piece lovers who admire Luffy as a character.

The combat and mechanics in the game are very complex and there are many abilities to choose from. The title has a detailed weapon system, and there's also a complex set of techniques for selecting optimum fruit and weapon combinations.

6) Anime Fighting Simulator

The cleverly titled game is one of the most faithful adaptations of anime out there. It's similar to the other games on this list, but with a stronger focus on the nautical aspect as players buy and upgrade vessels in preparation for a fight. This game connects both the adventure and fights. This is why players love the game.

It's on top of all the fruit, which provides useful multipliers to help players get through the grind a little faster. Even better, the game is continually being updated with new features and tonnes of codes.

7) King Legacy

Although it lacks the level of intricacy found in Roblox Blox Fruits, King Legacy is still one of the best One Piece Roblox games available. With diverse battle tactics, a variety of Devil Fruits, and a much larger universe, it's undoubtedly one of the more complicated games on the platform.

With so many modes and maps, it provides gamers with the adventure that many other titles lack. As players rise through the ranks and find a style that suits them, they will feel a sense of accomplishment. To find that style, however, they will need a lot of gems and beli.

