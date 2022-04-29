What is the rarest pet in Adopt Me Roblox in 2022?

‘Adopt Me!’ is a Roblox game in which players can hatch and look after different kinds of animals. There is something for everyone, from basic pets such as cats and dogs to more exotic creatures such as unicorns, dragons, and other mythical creatures.

Furthermore, the pets in Adopt Me! are divided into a wide range of different categories, with the rarest ones being placed in "Legendary." Subsequently, a question often looms in the minds of players about which pet is the rarest to find within the game.

This curiosity leads us to the hunt for the rarest pet in Adopt Me.

Note: The article represents the writer’s opinion, and users’ preferences may vary.

Who is the rarest pet in Roblox Adopt Me?

Monkey King is probably the rarest pet present within Adopt Me (Image via TinyTurtle Roblox / YouTube)

Many Roblox Adopt Me! players believe that Monkey King is the rarest pet to exist within the game. It is of Legendary rarity and was first made available in 2020 as part of the Monkey Fairground event. The pet can do two exclusive tricks, which are the primary reasons for drawing the users' attention.

Back then, players were required to combine three Staff Ingredients with a standard Monkey pet to acquire Monkey King. The particular Staff Ingredients in question were available within the Premium Monkey Boxes, which cost 195 Robux each.

Nonetheless, since the event to obtain it is no longer active in the game, the Monkey King can be acquired by trading.

Other extremely rare pets in Adopt Me!

Here are a few more pets that are considered to be rare:

1) Bat Dragon

Bat Dragon is a name that most of the Roblox Adopt Me! community might have heard of. The incredibly rare pet was initially made accessible to the public a few years ago during the 2019 Halloween event. It cost them a total of 180,000 Candy Tokens to acquire.

As the name implies, this particular pet has the face of a bat and the wings of a dragon. Additionally, the two devil horns atop the head give it an even more appealing look. Twirl Around and Triple Flip are the Bat Dragon's two exclusive tricks.

2) Evil Unicorn

Like the Bat Dragon, the Evil Unicorn was part of the 2019 Halloween celebration. Pets added to these kinds of events are particularly rare because they are only available for a short period of time. During its availability, gamers had to shell out 108,000 Candy Tokens within the Candy Trading Shop.

The body of the Evil Unicorn pet is black, while its horn, mane, and tail are all dark red. Meanwhile, its ears have a pink tinge to them.

3) Frost Fury

Frost Fury is the seventh dragon-based pet in Adopt Me!, although he was actually the first dragon without wings. It was offered during the Winter Holiday Event (2020) and is one of the most visually attractive pets ever added by the game’s creators. Its color scheme gives it an endearing appearance, which is one of the reasons it was so popular.

While Frost Fury was available, users were required to spend 800 Robux to obtain it. However, the only way to acquire it right now is by trading with other players.

About Roblox Adopt Me!

Adopt Me! features a wide range of unique pets and other elements (Image via Roblox)

Founded in July 2017 by NewFissy and Bethink, Adopt Me! is one of the most popular Roblox games on the platform. It belongs to the role-playing game (RPG) genre and has garnered over 28.2 billion hits.

The game can accommodate 48 people on each server, and users can try it out with their friends. Even though the game mainly focuses on pets, it includes other components of a house, including its purchase, decoration, and more.

