5 best open-world games in Roblox like GTA 5

Everyone knows Roblox is one of the most popular video games in the world, introduced in the mid-2000s. Likewise, a popular action-adventure gaming series from the early 2000s is Grand Theft Auto, popularly known as GTA.

In 2013, Rockstar Games published GTA 5, the seventh main entry in the GTA franchise. With stunning visuals, faster loading, immersive controls, 3D audio, exclusive content, new career builders, and fresh menu designs, every GTA fan loves the series even more.

For those looking, there are Roblox games similar to GTA 5 for its fans to experience it with other unique in-game abilities.

Roblox experiences similar to GTA 5

5) Roblox Slums

An exciting and amazing town and city experience called Roblox Slums was created by Sungaze in 2020. It can be played with up to 40 members connected to a single server.

The title doesn't seem easy, has a GTA game series-like setup and similar gameplay, and is also designed for high-end devices.

Gameplay description:

"SLUMS is a crime city action role-playing game with two main sides: Police & Criminals. Start robberies, heists, and wars in this crime-infested city, or be the one to stop it. Take on jobs ranging from police officer to crime boss with many areas to explore!"

Here are some tips and controls for readers to know about Slums:

Loot banks, jewelry stores, ATMs, and safes for quick cash

Deposit wallet cash in an ATM to avoid dropping money

If killed or arrested, all weapons will be lost

Dash - PC: Q / Xbox: Y | Sprint - PC: Left Shift / Xbox: L3

Reload - PC: R / Xbox: X | Crouch - PC: C / Xbox: DPad Down

Mouselock - PC: Left CTRL | Scope - PC: RBM / Xbox: LT

They can check out this fantastic experience and have a memorable gaming session with friends and other online members.

4) Roblox Southwest Florida

Another popular town and city experience on the list is called Roblox Southwest Florida. It was created in 2020 by Strigid and is amongst the platform's most played games, with millions of visits.

This multiplayer title can be played with up to 50 members connected to a single server. Like the famous GTA 5 game, Southwest Florida users also have the freedom to roam around the city in search of jobs and other activities to keep the game going.

Along with town and city mechanics, it is also a role-playing game that allows players to make new friends online.

It was recently updated, and the developers have added new features and bug fixes for users to enjoy more. The game is still in the beta stage, so they might face some glitches while playing, and as it is a big game, lower-end PCs, laptops, phones, and tablets may experience performance issues.

Here are some basic controls for readers to remember:

"V" to toggle walk/jog, hold "Shift" to run.

Semi and auto: "E" to upshift, "Q" to downshift ("X" and "Y" on Xbox)

Manual: Use the "Shift" key ("RB" on Xbox) to control the clutch while shifting

Hold left-CTRL while accelerating to wheelie on a bike

Readers should check out this interesting game and make new friends online.

3) Roblox Notoriety

A very interesting game on Roblox called Notoriety was developed by Brick_man in 2010. Since then, it has gained millions of visits, making it a popular option on the platform. It has an exciting story narrated by the developers on the official sites, as seen below, and it describes the gameplay fairly:

"You're a career criminal with the choice to quietly execute heists without being seen or go in loud while fending off the constant threat of the police. Equip yourself with weapons, equipment, and the skills needed so you can get violent the way you want to. Break into banks, massive vaults, and score big."

It is one of those games that has won awards, such as the Annual Bloxy, and came in fourth. Notoriety can be played with up to 45 members connected to a single server. It is a first-person shooting (FPS) game with almost the same vibes as GTA 5.

Despite it being a shooting experience, gamers who love playing GTA 5 will love Notoriety as it has the same level of suspense and excitement, and almost the same weapons can be seen with different names while fighting.

Try this hit title as soon as possible to have a lot of fun with friends and other online players.

2) Roblox Jailbreak

Badimo created a fantastic town and city game called Jailbreak in 2017. It is an award-winning game played over five billion times, where users can orchestrate a robbery or stop the criminals before they get away.

The game can be played with up to 30 members connected to a single server. It is fun to play with more members as doing activities with friends, roaming, and committing crimes make it entertaining and requires a lot of creativity.

It was recently updated, and the developers have launched some exciting new codes and features to make the game more interesting for gamers. With the latest upgrade, Season 11 is here and some of the new features added to it are as follows:

Toys and collectibles (All new free prizes and two vehicles to win)

Extended railroad track that reaches Crater City

New Passenger train and Cargo train robberies

New SAFES (Old ones are converted into equal values)

24+ new safe prizes and discover legendary prizes

The title is on this list because it gives the same joy and experience as GTA 5, and devoted GTA players will love Jailbreak. Readers who haven't heard of this masterpiece should play it at least once to know what the hype is all about.

1) Roblox Mad City: Chapter 2

A popular game on Roblox called Mad City: Chapter 2 was created by Schwifty Studios in 2017. The multiplayer town and city game can be played with up to 26 members connected to a single server.

Mad City: Chapter 2 is an interesting title where gamers can enjoy themselves and roam around the city to complete various tasks and missions, rewarding them with points and in-game cash to purchase new items.

The title is perfect for GTA players as it has almost the same gameplay with different and exciting activities to do.

However, Mad City: Chapter 2 comes with a unique gaming style where they have the choice to play as good or evil, meaning users can cause chaos in the streets as criminals and supervillains or join the superheroes and police forces to bring justice to the city.

The experience has more than two billion visits, making it one of the most played games on the platform. It was recently updated, so gamers can check out all the freshly released codes and features added to that update.

Some of the updated features include:

Daily login rewards

New weapon: Stinger

Heist cash and XP increase

Weapon accuracy increase

Criminal base helipad spawn

Increased walk and run speed

Max bounty increased

New and improved translations

Duffel bag weight removed

Additional bug fixes and improvements

Readers must check out this fascinating experience with friends and other online players to have a memorable gaming session and a lot of fun.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer