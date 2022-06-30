Mad City codes in Roblox: Free Skins, gestures, and more (July 2022)

Roblox's Mad City is a popular open-world action game created by Schwifty Studios. Since its inception in 2017, it has received over two billion views. In Mad City, players must choose between the powers of good and evil.

In this game, players can take on the roles of a cop, a superhero, or a criminal. Players can either strive to keep the city safe as police officers and superheroes, or they can cause more mayhem by acting as prisoners.

Roblox Mad City's free codes allow players to enhance the visual appeal of their vehicles and weaponry in the game. In Mad City, codes can assist players' skills, but they also make weapons and vehicles stand out more from those of other players.

The codes do not have a fixed expiry date, which is why players should use them right away; otherwise, they will have to wait for the developers to release new codes.

0MGC0D3 – Redeem this code in the game to get Green Dots Vehicle Skin

0N3Y34R – Redeem this code in the game to get Birthday fireworks vehicle design

5K37CH - Redeem this code in the game to get Sk3tchYT Vehicle Skin

B34M3R – Redeem this code in the game to get Sunbeam Vehicle Skin

B3M1N3 – Redeem this code in the game to get SPAS skin hearts

Bandits – Redeem this code in the game to get Bandit Vehicle Skin

BILLYBOUNCE - Redeem this code in the game to get Billy bounce gesture

D1$C0 – Redeem this code in the game to get Disco vehicle skin

Krao ESP – Redeem this code in the game to get KraoESP vehicle skin

M4DC1TY – Redeem this code in the game to get AK47 black hex skin

napkin – Redeem this code in the game to get NapkinNate Vehicle Skin

realkreek – Redeem this code in the game to get KreekCraft Vehicle Skin

Ryguy - Redeem this code in the game to get Ryguy Vehicle Skin

S33Z4N2 – Redeem this code in the game to get Frosted Vehicle Skin

S34Z4N3 – Redeem this code in the game to get Plasma vehicle skin

S34Z4N4 – Redeem this code in the game to get Purple Zebra Vehicle Skin

SINGLE BACON – Redeem this code in the game to get My usernames This vehicle skin

STR33TL1N3 – Redeem this code in the game to get Streetline vehicle skin

T4L3N – Redeem this code in the game to get Talon vehicle spoiler

TH1NKP1NK – Redeem this code in the game to get pinky vehicle skin

W33K3NDHYP3 – Redeem this code in the game to get Monochrome Vehicle Skin

100KCash – Redeem this code and get 100,000 Cash

datbrian – DatBrian vehicle skin

Use the created username and password to access the Roblox platform.

Search the name of the game on the homepage. Once found, please start the game.

Give the game some time to load. Like all the other games on Roblox, it takes a short while to load.

Search for the Twitter button on the side of the screen when the game has fully launched, and click on it.

To redeem the codes, the subsequent procedure must be flawless. An active code from the list should be copied and pasted in the 'Code here' tab.

The promised incentives will be added to the accounts of the players who have clicked the submit button.

Copying and pasting the code is the most efficient method of redeeming free rewards in the game. Players can avoid making mistakes by doing this.

Berkley County

In this game, the policeman is transported by the game to a dangerous and exciting environment. The avatar can be customized with skins and attires. Before going out into the open world to confront crime, players should make sure to buy armor and firearms.

The visuals of the game are simply gorgeous, and the game is incredibly realistic. It is a must-play game because of its easy-to-understand gameplay and controls.

FSRP: Leon County

FSRP: Leon County stands out from the rest of the list due to many factors. In the game, players can change their character in any way they want. There are numerous outfits, belts, and more accessories available. Teams are used in the game, which allows for more customizable items.

The vast in-game world is divided into regions according to the several teams in the game. The game can also be played in the first person. Players need to hop into an automobile and drive to success as a police officer.

Mano County Police Patrol

In Mano County, the images, hand movements, and animations are all spot on. In the game, players can go on an adventure as a dedicated police officer. To guarantee that every inhabitant is safe, players must keep an eye on the city. The game offers a variety of weapons, accessories, and outfits for players to enjoy.

