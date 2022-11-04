Elton John praises Roblox ahead of in-game live event, fans react

Legendary singer Elton John, also known as Rocket Man, recently joined Roblox and is very excited to organize a virtual event on the platform for his fans. The singer introduced the experience named “Beyond The Yellow Brick Road.”

The experience was created on October 31, 2022, and can be enjoyed with up to 30 members connected to a single server. The singer was delighted with the love and affection he received upon introducing the event on Roblox.

This article showcases some reactions from fans, the singer's excitement, and more about the event.

Elton John is all praise for Roblox live event

Fans’ reaction to the Elton John experience

Beyond The Yellow Brick Road is a musical event launched by popular singer Sir Elton John. The event will be conducted from November 17 - 20, 2022. Fans can attend the virtual event and have fun with their friends and other online members.

On November 3, 2022, the singer tweeted that he is organizing a virtual event for his fans and other Roblox gamers. He expressed his elation at receiving such an outstanding response from his fans. The singer praised Roblox for providing the opportunity and helping him reconnect with his fans through this amazing experience.

Elton John @eltonofficial



#EltonFarewellTour #InspiredbyElton I’ve seen the way that Roblox allows people to express themselves and I can’t wait to see fans trying on my clothes, playing the games to my songs & exploring the world of scavenger hunts and adventure! I’ve seen the way that Roblox allows people to express themselves and I can’t wait to see fans trying on my clothes, playing the games to my songs & exploring the world of scavenger hunts and adventure!#EltonFarewellTour #InspiredbyElton

The legend has a huge fanbase and they reacted beautifully by tweeting their joy about the event and the singer's introduction to the gaming world. Some reactions are provided below:

Abeenash Adheekaree @V8ng8anc8 @eltonofficial @Roblox Being born in 2000's and feeling so deeply connected with 1970's & 1980's songs is something astonishing yet exhilarating and I am so glad,blessed & thankful I did. Thank you Elton John as I found a way of seeing my life more entertaining & mesmerizing @eltonofficial @Roblox Being born in 2000's and feeling so deeply connected with 1970's & 1980's songs is something astonishing yet exhilarating and I am so glad,blessed & thankful I did. Thank you Elton John as I found a way of seeing my life more entertaining & mesmerizing ❤🌟

More details about Beyond The Yellow Brick Road

Players can win exciting prizes in this experience and unlock some exclusive in-game items by performing various tasks. Here are some of the tasks involved:

Test rhythm skills in song challenges

Create their own concert looks by using Elton’s iconic inventory of clothing, which was developed in collaboration with some of the best user-generated content (UGC) creators on the platform.

Attend the exclusive Roblox Concert Event, which will take place on November 17, 2022.

Players can also earn VIP status and win a chance to hear directly from Elton and click a selfie with him. All VIP status members will also have the chance to feature their avatar on stage with the legendary singer at his IRL concert at Dodger Stadium.

There are many items available for sale that are also easy to earn. Here is the list of in-game items that can be found in the avatar shop:

Limited Item Drops

Avatar Bundles

Iconic Outfits

Earnable Items

Elton John Eyewear

Hats & Accessories

New Dance Emotes

Players are recommended to attend the experience, have fun with their friends, and grab exciting in-game items.

