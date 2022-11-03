Dragon Blox GT codes in Roblox: Free genkai, zenis, and boosts (November 2022)

Roblox Dragon Blox GT was created and published by @inctive on October 19, 2018. The game is heavily inspired by Dragon Ball Z; therefore, players can play as heroes like Son Goku, prince Vegeta and other beloved characters from the series.

In the title, gamers will have to face powerful foes, but they will need to be powerful to vanquish them. Some free Roblox codes can help with this. Redeeming them will give players boosts that will enable them to go up and stand their ground against stronger opponents.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Dragon Blox GT

Active codes in Roblox Dragon Blox GT

Here are the active codes in the Dragon Blox GT:

18KL1K3S - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2X boost for two hours

19KL1K3S - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 500 zenis

20KL1K3S - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive one genkai

21KL1K3S - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive one genkai

24MVISITS - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 4x boost for 30 minutes

30MVISITS - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive one hour of 10x boost

BruhC0de - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 4x boost for 30 minutes

Chr1stm4s - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive boost

Don3Play3r - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive one genkai

NewUpdate - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 75 zenis

ZeniRelease - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 50 zenis

Detailed steps to redeem these codes have been provided later in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Dragon Blox GT

These codes do not work in the Dragon Blox GT anymore:

10KL1K3S - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a boost

10MillionVisits - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a boost

11KL1K3S - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a boost

15KL1K3S - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2X boost for 60 minutes

16KL1K3S - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2X boost for 60 minutes

17KL1K3S3X - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive boost for 60 minutes

5KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a boost

6KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a boost

7KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a boost

8KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a boost

9KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a boost

SORRY - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a boost

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Dragon Blox GT

Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps to redeem any code in the game:

Start Dragon Blox GT.

On the screen's bottom-left corner, find and click on the Twitter button.

On the bottom right corner of the screen, a new window will pop up.

Enter an active code from the list.

Finally, click on the Use option to get the free rewards.

Players should enter the codes as they appear in the active list provided earlier.

How to get more codes in Roblox Dragon Blox GT

More often than not, players get codes from following Roblox developers on Twitter. Unfortunately, the creator of this title does not have a profile on that platform. Consequently, players can join the official Roblox group and Discord server for the game to get new codes. The Discord community is also helpful and helps you interact with other players who love similar games on the platform.

