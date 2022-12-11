Roblox Akuma Pirates codes (December 2022)

Roblox Akuma Pirates' developers post a lot of free codes that can be redeemed for extra Beli, the game's currency. Players will need it to purchase gear that is useful in upgrading heroes and fruits. Doing so will also grant them different abilities. A few codes can also be redeemed to reset the hero's stats, allowing them to get a new power.

Roblox Akuma Pirates is a game inspired by the record-breaking Japanese animated series called One Piece. In this title, players get to go on a journey across raging seas and fight strong foes to become the best player in the game. Gamers can do it all alone or create a crew to take on super bosses and complete quests to advance to the next level. In the quest to be the top pirate, the codes offered below will help.

All free active and expired codes in Roblox Akuma Pirates

All working codes in Roblox Akuma Pirates

Here are the active codes that can be redeemed in the game:

100KVISITS - This active code can be redeemed for 250,000 Beli

900FAV - This active code can be redeemed for 250,000 Beli

BananaHead - This active code can be redeemed for Beli

Dominate X2 - This active code can be redeemed for Beli

KC11R - This active code can be redeemed for Beli

MoppyDev - This active code can be redeemed for a Stat Reset

PandaDev - This active code can be redeemed for Beli

PruekSoPro - This active code can be redeemed for Beli

Theeratuch - This active code can be redeemed for Beli

UPDATE1 - This active code can be redeemed for 250,000 Beli

ZsaerNight - This active code can be redeemed for Beli

Zuko - This active code can be redeemed for Stat Reset

Detailed steps to redeem these free codes are mentioned in the last section of this article.

All the inactive codes in Roblox Akuma Pirates

Roblox codes may suddenly stop working at any time; the developers do not offer their expiry dates. Listed below are the codes that have been rendered invalid:

100Active - Players could redeem this code to get rewards

100kVisits - Players could redeem this code to get rewards

10kVisits - Players could redeem this code to get free Beli or Gems

1Visits - Players could redeem this code to get rewards

250Active - Players could redeem this code to get free Beli or Gems

500Active - Players could redeem this code to get rewards

JZ Gaming - Players could redeem this code to get rewards

NewResetStats - Players could redeem this code to get rewards

NUEA - Players could redeem this code to get rewards

Obito TV - Players could redeem this code to get rewards

Release - Players could redeem this code to get 100,000 free Beli

ResetStats - Players could redeem this code to get rewards

Sub2DominateX2 - Players could redeem this code to get three free Gems

UPDATE0.5! - Players could redeem this code to get a free Stat Reset

Winter - Players could redeem this code to get a free one free Gem

WutKung - Players could redeem this code to get free rewards

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Akuma Pirates

Before you can redeem an active code, you need to be at least level 100 in Roblox Akuma Pirates. Once you have achieved this, you can follow these easy steps to redeem any code in the game:

Start the game, and wait for the avatar to be summoned.

Now select the Settings option on the left side of the screen. This will make a window appear.

Enter any active code in the text box.

Hit the Enter key to complete the process.

You should avoid adding any extra space at the beginning or end of the code they're using. It must be entered exactly as it appears on the active list provided in this article.

