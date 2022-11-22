5 high school-themed games in Roblox

Roblox is a big hit among gamers as it provides them the opportunity to live and experience their dream life in a virtual world. The online platform offers games for almost everyone with a wide range of options to choose from.

There are also many theme-based games on the platform created for players to enjoy the virtual experience of a particular theme. This article focuses on high school-themed games for players that allow them to virtually live a school life while performing various other fun tasks.

Roblox games to experience high school virtually

1) Akademi High School

Created in 2021 by Rareqxp, Roblox Akademi High School is one of the most popular games on the platform. It is a multiplayer roleplaying game (RPG) that can be played with up to 42 members connected to a single server and has gained over 23 million visitors over the years.

The experience is inspired by an action video game called Yandere Simulator, which revolves around a young schoolgirl named Ayano Aishi, nicknamed Yandere-chan, who is obsessively in love with her Senpai (Senior) and eliminates anyone who tries to monopolize Senpai’s attention.

Akademi High School is a fan game that allows players to interact with other gamers, engage in school activities, roam around the school campus, join clubs, go on field trips, attend classes, and perform many other fun activities.

With the creators of the game introducing numerous changes in upcoming updates, players should check this title out.

2) High School 2

Roblox High School 2 is a town and city roleplaying game (RPG) introduced in 2018 by a user who goes by the same name as the title. It is also a multiplayer experience that allows up to 30 players to connect on a single server.

High School 2 is a well-known high school-themed title on the platform with more than 530 million visits so far. It is a sequel to High School, which was also largely popular on the platform.

The game’s main objective is for players to attend classes, meet new friends, dress up with Avatar Editors, create their own homes, and live their dream lives in the town of Starcadia Bay.

High School 2 is an inspired fan game of a video game called Life is Strange. The only difference between the two games is that High School 2 doesn’t have a story. Players are free to do whatever they like and carry out a number of activities in this open-world game.

Readers should definitely give this game a shot with their friends and family.

3) Robloxian High School

Another town and city experience called Robloxian High School was introduced in 2016. It is a multiplayer Roblox experience that can be played with up to 36 members connected to a single server. One can create beautiful avatars with free catalog access, limitless accessory tuning, and body scaling.

Players can also create and play with pets, sell their avatars in exchange for Robux (in-game currency), design their dream homes, furnish them with hundreds of beautiful pieces of furniture, expand their car collections, customize a number of vehicles, and build their dream place in Robloxia.

It is one of the most popular games on the platform and has gained more than one billion visits in the last few years. The creators add new features to the game with every update, with the last one coming on November 18, 2022. The new features added in the latest update are as follows:

Marketplace Improvement! Full outfit icon previews!

New Car! Cerberus!

New House! Contemporary Boat House!

New Pet! Turkey!

New Furniture! Maple Tree, Beauty Vanity, Electric Fireplace, and more!

This is a definite must-try game for Roblox players who will also be able to try out freshly added features with the latest update.

4) High School [Story]

Roblox High School [Story] offers an adventurous experience and was created in 2021 by Scooby Studios. It is an open-world multiplayer game that can be played with up to 50 members connected to a single server.

It has received over nine million visits since its introduction and has a number of active players. In the game, one plays as a student in a school with 4 to 12 other members.

Gamers are free to roam around, explore the place, and even partake in various activities. An interesting feature of the experience is that it is referred to as a horror title as it involves frightening visuals and flashing lights that add a spooky effect.

Overall, it is a thrilling title with an intriguing story that certainly deserves a try.

5) High School Life

Roblox High School Life is one of the very first high school-themed games on the platform. It was created in 2012 by BYTE00 and has earned more than 400 million visits to date. It offers a multiplayer town and city experience that can be played with up to 24 members, all connected to a single server.

This is a regular high-school game where players are students and have to attend classes on time, obey their teachers, complete given homework, and take on various other tasks.

The high school simulator lets gamers explore the world, visit restaurants, drive vehicles, and take part in other fun activities. Despite its age, the title has frequent updates and regularly adds new features.

Players who haven’t tried out High School Life should definitely give it a go.

