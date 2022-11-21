5 Roblox games like Among Us (November 2022)

Users can always expect the unexpected on Roblox. Just when someone thinks they have seen everything on the platform, a cool list of games emerges and the player is forced to get back into the visual world. The series, Among Us, has been a major hit since its release on June 15, 2018, encouraging many Roblox developers to create games inspired by the superhit online multiplayer social game.

Among Us is a multiplayer game that can be played between four and fifteen players. In each round, an Impostor is randomly selected anonymously from a pool of up to three players. Expelling all the impostors from the game or finishing all the given chores are the two ways crewmates can win.

Similarly, Impostors have two ways to win: either by eliminating or expelling all crewmates or by compromising a crucial component of the map. Players can also leave the game early if they fulfill any win conditions.

This remains a common form of gameplay in all Roblox titles with a few in-game activities.

A list of Roblox games for fans of Among Us

Some of these games have age restrictions because there is some amount of violence when imposters kill their crewmates. Players should check the age details mentioned on the game's homepage before starting the game.

1) Roblox Crewmates

In the heart of the vast unknown, players are in a spacecraft. Players and other team members will search the ship to identify the murderer in it. They'll have to convince other players that they are the suspect before they can vote on who the killer is at the end of the game.

Players can use these active codes for extra rewards:

100K - Players can redeem this code in the game to get suitcase pet and a fancy suit skin

999IQ - Players can redeem this code in the game to get Sherlock Holmes skin and magnifying glass

IMPOSTORPACK - Players can redeem this code in the game to get impostor skin and knife

KRAOESPYT - Players can redeem this code in the game to get a skin

MINICREWMATE - Players can redeem this code in the game to get a mini crewmate hat

POPITSUS - Players can redeem this code in the game to get a skin

PUMPKINHEAD - Players can redeem this code in the game to get Pumpkin hat

SQUIDGAME - Players can redeem this code in the game to get squid game pet and skin

2) Roblox Impostor

Players in Roblox Imposter will be assigned to one of the two teams. They will either be crewmates or Imposters. Players must identify them as suspects by using their wit and the hints given by the imposters. For the crew to not suspect them as imposters, they will need to try and kill everyone on board.

Here are the free codes in the game:

BETA - Players can redeem this code in the game to get a free Animal Hoodie.

GAMER - Players can redeem this code in the game to get a free reward.

ilikeyacutg - Players can redeem this code in the game to get a free reward.

ROCKTOBER - Players can redeem this code in the game to get a free reward.

3) Roblox Amongst Us

Created on September 22, 2020, this is a cuter version of Among Us and became an instant fan favorite. So far, the game has recorded 419.2 million player visits. With the latest update, the developers introduced 12 FNF pets with custom animations and unique music. The gameplay is the same as all the other Among Us games.

Controls are different and are explained below:

Tab/M: Map

R: Report

E: Use emergency button

F: kill

V: vents

1-3 to switch between vents

The game has a few active codes that can be redeemed for coins and a pet:

anewcrewmate - Players can redeem this code in the game to get a free mini crewmate pet

FNFupdate - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 500 coins

newhatcrates - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 900 coins

4) Roblox Among Sus

Among Sus feature image (Image via Roblox)

The game hasn't been as popular as the other games but it certainly has potential. Simple controls and clean animation make gameplay fairly enjoyable. While there aren't really any changes in gameplay, the creator has added fun quests that reward players with in-game cash to buy or upgrade hats and pets.

The creator has also promised to add more maps, different game modes, and imposter animations in future updates. In return, they request that all players give the game a thumbs up. The game only has two free codes that are listed below:

200Upvotes - Players can redeem this code in the game to get $25,000 and 5,000 XP

navigation - Players can redeem this code in the game to get double cash boost

5) Roblox Among Us Zombies

Finally, the last game on the list features gameplay that is quite different. Players are in a spaceship but are not fighting among themselves. Rather, they take on waves of zombies who are out to take over the spaceship. With each task completed, players can earn in-game money that can be used to upgrade their weapons.

Here are the active codes in the game:

good - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 3,000 coins

goodboy - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 7,000 coins

goodgame - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 coins

happy - Players can redeem this code in the game to get a new hat

Players can also compete with their friends on free private servers.

