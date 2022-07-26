Survive the Killer codes in Roblox: Free knife and slycer (July 2022)

Survival horror video games are not unfamiliar on the Roblox platform. The goal of Survive the Killer, a game based on the popular Friday the 13th series, is to completely immerse players in the world of Roblox. When playing as a survivor in the game, one's adrenaline levels frequently spike.

The killer is a lucky player who gets to hunt down opponents. The latter must take every precaution to avoid being killed by the assailant before the countdown expires. It's primarily a hide and seek game, with the only difference being that the player dies upon discovery.

Roblox Survive the Killer codes allow users to get free and special rewards

Active codes in Roblox Survive the Killer

Since there is no mention of an expiration date for the codes in the Roblox game, players should act quickly and use them as soon as they can. Here are the active codes in the game:

DESYNC - Redeem this code in the game to get The Broken Clock knife (New)

LUCKY2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get Cookie Cutter Slycer (New)

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Survive the Killer

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

LUCKY2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get Lucky Carver Knife

10M - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Million Celebration Knife

5MILLION - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Coins & 50 XP

CHEESE - Redeem this code in the game to get Cheeseworth's Cheesy Chopper

CHUCKY - Redeem this code in the game to get Chucky's Rattle Knife

CRATESSOON - Redeem this code in the game to get Patched Knife

CUPID - Redeem this code in the game to get Heart Breaker Knife

cupid2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get Heartbreaker Knife

DEVIOUS - Redeem this code in the game to get Devious Dagger

FRIDAY13 - Redeem this code in the game to get Rusty Dagger

FULLMOON - Redeem this code in the game to get Burlap Brute's Chains

HAPPYHOLIDAYS - Redeem this code in the game to get Holiday Knife

KILLERCRAZE - Redeem this code in the game to get Happy's Circus Knife, 50 Coins, & 100 XP

LUCKY2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get Clover Carver Knife

MASHEDPOTATOES - Redeem this code in the game to get Purple Pinstripe Knife

SAWBLADE - Redeem this code in the game to get Sawblade's Jigsaw Knife

SPOOKY2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get Hollowed Moon Knife

SPOON - Redeem this code in the game to get Spoon Knife

TEST - Redeem this code in the game to get Test Knife

ThatsALotOfVisits - Redeem this code in the game to get Ribbons of Gold Knife

TRADINGWHEN - Redeem this code in the game to get Sunlit Glass Knife

WhatsTheCode - Redeem this code in the game to get 300k Knife

700M - Redeem this code in the game to get 700M Slycer

800M - Redeem this code in the game to get 800M Slycer

900M - Redeem this code in the game to get 900M Slycer

CUPID2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

HALLOWVEMBER - Redeem this code in the game to get Friendly Spirits Knife

HAPPYNEWYEAR - Redeem this code in the game to get 2022 New Year

jumpbug - Redeem this code in the game to get the Jumping Bug Knife

PRIDE - Redeem this code in the game to get the Pride Knife

SANTA - Redeem this code in the game to get Santa Hat Slycer

STK2YEARS - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Survive the Killer

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Open the Roblox application on your preferred device. It could be a laptop or a smartphone running Android or iOS.

On the platform's home page, look for the game. Launch the game after you've located it and wait for it to load.

Tap on the "Twitter" button on the screen once the game has loaded and the main page is shown.

The area where you can enter the code will now be visible to you. Copy and paste an active code into the "Enter code here" box.

There is a potential that if you type the code incorrectly, it will display an error. However, the choice is still available.

Finally, you're free to select "Redeem" from the menu. You'll get the advertised benefits right away.

Although typing the code is equally acceptable, players are recommended to copy and paste it to avoid making any errors.

