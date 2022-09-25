Treasure Quest codes in Roblox: Free potion, weapons, and more (September 2022)

In Roblox Treasure Quest, players must always prioritize the loot. To do so, they will need all the help they can get. In this regard, free codes will give players potions that momentarily increase the damage they inflict, grab more gold, and more.
This is a great simulation game where one gets to be a magician who has to find the Treasure. They will go through many quests in different dungeons that will help them become better in time. Players can start the game either as a wizard or a warrior.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Treasure Quest
Active codes in Roblox Treasure Quest
Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:
- AMOGUS - This code can be redeemed to earn a Speed potion
- blizmid - This code can be redeemed to earn an Avalanche weapon
- BOOST - This code can be redeemed to earn a Gold potion
- BOZO - This code can be redeemed to earn a Gold potion
- BRIGHT&SUNNY - This code can be redeemed to earn a Speed potion
- drip - This code can be redeemed to earn a Speed potion
- ICYBOI - This code can be redeemed to earn an XP potion
- NOOB - This code can be redeemed to earn a Gold potion
- PAUSE - This code can be redeemed to earn a Luck potion
- POG - This code can be redeemed to earn XP potion
- PRIDE - This code can be redeemed to earn the Pride Flag
- QUIRKY - This code can be redeemed to earn a Lucky potion
- RATIO - This code can be redeemed to earn a Gold potion
- SAUCE - This code can be redeemed to earn an XP potion
- SECRET - This code can be redeemed to earn a Gold potion
- STRONK - This code can be redeemed to earn a Damage potion
- TQ3YEARS - This code can be redeemed to earn Three & Free
- verycoolcode - This code can be redeemed to earn a Gold potion
- WHAT - This code can be redeemed to earn a Luck potion
- WHOASKED - This code can be redeemed to earn an XP potion
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Treasure Quest
These Roblox codes don't work in the game anymore:
- 300MILLIONVISITS - This code can be redeemed to earn earn 10 Backpack slots
- ABYSS - This code can be redeemed to earn a Luck potion
- BOSSFIGHT - This code can be redeemed to earn a Luck potion
- FRANKENSTEIN - This code can be redeemed to earn a Luck potion
- GHOULPLASM - This code can be redeemed to earn 10 Backpack slots
- HAPPYEASTER2021 - This code can be redeemed to earn XP potion
- HAUNTED - This code can be redeemed to earn a Luck potion
- KNIGHTMARE - This code can be redeemed to earn an XP potion
- LUCKYLUCKYLUCKY - This code can be redeemed to earn luck potion
- MINESHAFT - This code can be redeemed to earn Hat chest
- POISONPRISON - This code can be redeemed to earn a Luck potion
- REWRITE1 - This code can be redeemed to earn 10 Backpack slots
- REWRITE2 - This code can be redeemed to earn an XP potion
- REWRITE3 - This code can be redeemed to earn a Luck potion
- RIPBRIGHTBEACH - This code can be redeemed to earn Luck potion
- SHOPUPDATE - This code can be redeemed to earn Speed potion
- SPOOKY - This code can be redeemed to earn a Luck potion
- SUMMERTIME2021 - This code can be redeemed to earn XP potion
- SUPERSUNNY - This code can be redeemed to earn Luck potion
- THANKSFOR250M_1 - This code can be redeemed to earn 250 Million Effect
- THANKSFOR250M_2 - This code can be redeemed to earn a Luck potion
- TQ2YEARS - This code can be redeemed to earn Two & Through
- UPDATEHYPE - This code can be redeemed to earn Color chest
- VACATION - This code can be redeemed to earn Unique potion
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Treasure Quest
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the Roblox code:
- Please login to your Twitter account and follow @NosniyRBLX and @SenseiRBX.
- Once done, please start the game on Roblox.
- Select the Twitter logo on the left side of the screen.
- First enter your Twitter handle in the text box and wait for a few minutes.
- Once confirmed, please copy and paste an active code from the list.
- Finally, click on the green check button to receive the rewards.
Players need to repeat step one if the free code fails to go through at first.