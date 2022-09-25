Treasure Quest codes in Roblox: Free potion, weapons, and more (September 2022)

In Roblox Treasure Quest, players must always prioritize the loot. To do so, they will need all the help they can get. In this regard, free codes will give players potions that momentarily increase the damage they inflict, grab more gold, and more.

This is a great simulation game where one gets to be a magician who has to find the Treasure. They will go through many quests in different dungeons that will help them become better in time. Players can start the game either as a wizard or a warrior.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Treasure Quest

Active codes in Roblox Treasure Quest

Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:

AMOGUS - This code can be redeemed to earn a Speed potion

blizmid - This code can be redeemed to earn an Avalanche weapon

BOOST - This code can be redeemed to earn a Gold potion

BOZO - This code can be redeemed to earn a Gold potion

BRIGHT&SUNNY - This code can be redeemed to earn a Speed potion

drip - This code can be redeemed to earn a Speed potion

ICYBOI - This code can be redeemed to earn an XP potion

NOOB - This code can be redeemed to earn a Gold potion

PAUSE - This code can be redeemed to earn a Luck potion

POG - This code can be redeemed to earn XP potion

PRIDE - This code can be redeemed to earn the Pride Flag

QUIRKY - This code can be redeemed to earn a Lucky potion

RATIO - This code can be redeemed to earn a Gold potion

SAUCE - This code can be redeemed to earn an XP potion

SECRET - This code can be redeemed to earn a Gold potion

STRONK - This code can be redeemed to earn a Damage potion

TQ3YEARS - This code can be redeemed to earn Three & Free

verycoolcode - This code can be redeemed to earn a Gold potion

WHAT - This code can be redeemed to earn a Luck potion

WHOASKED - This code can be redeemed to earn an XP potion

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Treasure Quest

These Roblox codes don't work in the game anymore:

300MILLIONVISITS - This code can be redeemed to earn earn 10 Backpack slots

ABYSS - This code can be redeemed to earn a Luck potion

BOSSFIGHT - This code can be redeemed to earn a Luck potion

FRANKENSTEIN - This code can be redeemed to earn a Luck potion

GHOULPLASM - This code can be redeemed to earn 10 Backpack slots

HAPPYEASTER2021 - This code can be redeemed to earn XP potion

HAUNTED - This code can be redeemed to earn a Luck potion

KNIGHTMARE - This code can be redeemed to earn an XP potion

LUCKYLUCKYLUCKY - This code can be redeemed to earn luck potion

MINESHAFT - This code can be redeemed to earn Hat chest

POISONPRISON - This code can be redeemed to earn a Luck potion

REWRITE1 - This code can be redeemed to earn 10 Backpack slots

REWRITE2 - This code can be redeemed to earn an XP potion

REWRITE3 - This code can be redeemed to earn a Luck potion

RIPBRIGHTBEACH - This code can be redeemed to earn Luck potion

SHOPUPDATE - This code can be redeemed to earn Speed potion

SPOOKY - This code can be redeemed to earn a Luck potion

SUMMERTIME2021 - This code can be redeemed to earn XP potion

SUPERSUNNY - This code can be redeemed to earn Luck potion

THANKSFOR250M_1 - This code can be redeemed to earn 250 Million Effect

THANKSFOR250M_2 - This code can be redeemed to earn a Luck potion

TQ2YEARS - This code can be redeemed to earn Two & Through

UPDATEHYPE - This code can be redeemed to earn Color chest

VACATION - This code can be redeemed to earn Unique potion

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Treasure Quest

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the Roblox code:

Please login to your Twitter account and follow @NosniyRBLX and @SenseiRBX.

Once done, please start the game on Roblox.

Select the Twitter logo on the left side of the screen.

First enter your Twitter handle in the text box and wait for a few minutes.

Once confirmed, please copy and paste an active code from the list.

Finally, click on the green check button to receive the rewards.

Players need to repeat step one if the free code fails to go through at first.

