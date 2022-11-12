Wisteria codes in Roblox: Free resets and rerolls (November 2022)

After Demon Slayer became a global phenomenon, Roblox developers had to create games inspired by the Japanese animated series. In that regard, Demon Corps released Roblox Wisteria on February 23, 2020.

The name is inspired by an important flower in the anime series. That said, players can utilize published free codes to gain a headstart in the game. The active ones for November are listed below.

The Roblox game is all about slicing demons using a nichirin sword. This is where the codes come in handy and change the nichirin element to either blue, red, or other. Players can also reset their blood demon art for good old hand-to-hand combat.

Redeem codes in Roblox Wisteria to get the best fighting style

Working codes in Roblox Wisteria

Below are the active codes in the game:

!BDAReset - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a blood demon art reset

!BreathReset - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a breath reset

!DemonAppearance - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a demon appearance reset

!HairDrip - This code can be redeemed by players to receive the hair and eye reroll

!HaoriReset - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a haori reroll

!NichirinColor - This code can be redeemed by players to receive nichirin color reroll

Players can find detailed steps to redeem the code mentioned below in the article.

These codes have expired in Roblox Wisteria

Although the developers didn't mention the expiry date, some codes stopped working. Below is a list of all the expired ones:

!10000WISHES - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a haori reroll

!1000FOLLOWS - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a nichirin color reset

!100KBDA - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a blood demon art reset

!100Kbreath - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a breath reset

!20000LIKES - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a haori reroll

!2021breath - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a breath reset

!2021demonart - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a blood demon art reset

!25000LIKES - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a face, eye, and Hair reroll

!30000LIKES - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a face reroll

!80000LIKESdemon - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a demon appearance reroll

!80000LIKEShaori - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a slayer haori reset

!BDAReroll - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a blood demon art reroll

!breathReset - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a breath reset

!demon80K - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a demon appearance reroll

!demonAppearance - This code can be redeemed by players to receive an appearance reroll

!nichirin80K - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a reward

!SUBTOSAGEE - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a face reroll

!SUBTOVALEKIS - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a face reroll

!TWEETBDA - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a blood demon art reset

!TWEETbreath - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a breath reset

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox

Players need to start the game and wait for it to load. Next, they need to open the chat box and enter the active code. They can either type it in or copy and paste it to avoid errors. The final step is to hit enter.

