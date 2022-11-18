5 Roblox games for basketball fans

Roblox is a gaming platform that has more than just anime games. It has a sports genre as well, and basketball is one of the top categories under it. Basketball is a great sport that only requires one person to play. It can be played in many different environments, including the streets, schoolyards, indoor stadiums, and virtual spaces.

A list of games in Roblox for basketball fans

1) NIKELAND

Nike created NIKELAND as a Roblox game, and the quality is evident. However, it isn't limited to being a basketball game since it gives players a chance to develop as true athletes in other sports. With a lobby, a court for basketball, a showroom, an Airtopia, and My Playground, NIKELAND offers superb hub space.

Players can acquire abilities, dress up in various Nike products, and receive free items simply for playing the game. The game feels slick and contains a 3v3 soccer mode as well as a ton of cosmetic items.

Players can redeem these November 2022 codes to get free rewards:

firstlap - Players can redeem this code in the game to get a track prize

goldmedal - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 1k Gold Medals

rainbow - Players can redeem this code in the game to get Rainbow

smile - Players can redeem this code in the game to get Winking Smiley & Cute Smiley

2) Basketball Simulator

The next title is Big League Jams' Basketball Simulator. The sheer volume of content it offers and the straightforward gaming mechanics are what make this game so great. As players acquire new and distinctive objects in the game, they can explore dozens of fresh and intriguing realms.

Basketball Simulator offers features that make it fresh, like in-game bag drops, an upgrade system, and coin-based incentives. The eighth in-game world, Rome, was included with the most recent game update. Basketball Simulator is undoubtedly one of the top basketball games on Roblox, with over 6 million visitors and 16k likes so far.

Below are the free November 2022 codes in the game:

ant - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 100 Trophies

capi - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 1000 Coins

community - Players can redeem this code in the game to get Wumpy Ball

poke - Players can redeem this code in the game to get [1x] x2 XP Potion

tweetyball - Players can redeem this code in the game to get Tweety Ball

wonder - Players can redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

WWN - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 3 Double Coins Boosts

3) HOOPVERSE ALPHA 1

According to the game's creator, the moniker "hoopverse" was created by combining the terms "hoops" and "universe." HoopVerse is "the Hoop Universe of the Roblox Engine," according to the game's About Page, and it provides players with a highly realistic and personalized experience, with hundreds of stats that can change their playstyle and statistics, including speed, stamina, steal, strength, and rebounding.

Players can play the game in a variety of modes, such as Play Now, Blacktop, 1v1, and open lobbies. Roblox currently offers HoopVerse for Xbox, iPhone, iPad, and the desktop app on Windows. However, there are no free codes available right now.

4) Dunking Simulator

Dunking Simulator from Virus Games Studio is one of the top basketball games on Roblox and a favorite of over 353,496 Roblox users. It is also one of the newer games, having only been released a year ago on October 5, 2021.

Dunking Simulator is all about showing off your talent in style, with a ton of avatars and a lot of fancy skins. It offers a variety of mechanics and a server capacity of 12 players. The game also receives regular updates from the creator. In addition, the game constantly conducts incredible promotions, like giving out free exclusive avatar accessories.

Here are the November 2022 codes in the game:

10KFLIER - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 10k Cash

2KMISSED - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 2k Season Cash

GIVEMEMORE - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 250k Cash

LIBERTY - Players can redeem this code in the game to get Liberty Jersey

MOREDUNKS10K - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 10k Cash

XBOX - Players can redeem this code in the game to get Xbox accessories

5) Basketball Shooting Simulator

At first glance, Basketball Shooting Simulator might appear to be nothing more than another dunk game, but that couldn't be further from reality. There have been 12.4 million visits to the game thus far, and over 13k players have liked the game. Basketball Shooting Simulator is a straightforward game with an easy-to-understand premise. The objective is to score as many points as one can in the allotted amount of time.

To gain an advantage in games and score as many flawless shots as they can, players must be inventive. Basketball Shooting Simulator is one of the simpler basketball games on Roblox because it focuses on time management and shooting the ball from the proper angle.

As of now, the game creators have not published any free codes.

