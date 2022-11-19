5 Roblox games for car lovers (November 2022)

Online games like Asphalt: Airborne, Real Racing, the Need for Speed series and many others have shaped the gaming world for all car lovers, and Roblox has also adopted this formula. There are many titles where players can take part in races, buy and sell cars by building an empire or simply drive around having fun with friends or listening to the radio.

While these may not all be about race and competition, Roblox has its own twists with mini-games and other activities to ensure that players are engaged. Also, animations may not be the main feature, and offerings like listening to music, picking up friends, or earning money have made car games a huge success in Roblox.

A list of Roblox games for car lovers

Players must understand that each title has its own gameplay as one might assume all car games are about winning races. Hence, Roblox players should be ready to go on a journey from humble beginnings to get to the top of the leaderboards.

Also, every Roblox creator posts free codes that can be used to get in-game cash and other valuable rewards that give players a headstart. Fans can check the creators' social accounts to collect the said codes.

1) Drift Paradise

Drift Paradise is the game for anyone who appreciates drift races, loves perfecting the skill of driving a boisterous vehicle, or simply enjoys rolling around with that distinctive screech of tires as they leave prints in their path. Despite being one of the most difficult games to master, it sees a lot of players trying their luck.

Drift Paradise includes a complex drifting system that allows players to glide through whole u-turns, which more than makes up for anyone who is missing the classic drift in races when they turn a sharp corner, as long as they don't mind a steep learning curve to master it.

Players that stick around won't run out of things to do soon because regular upgrades offer exclusive automobiles and maps.

2) Jailbreak

Simulated crime game Jailbreak heavily borrows elements from older police-and-convict titles. Players choose a side that can be changed: pull off elaborate heists and run away in cars or apprehend criminals in the act.

To become the most infamous character imaginable, they can use the money they earn from completing tasks to upgrade their cars, customize their character, and level up their gaming experience.

By using codes, players can easily get a nice bag of money that will enable them to purchase any car they require as a guard or a prisoner. Purchase the best tools to carry out heists as criminals, or the best weapons to deter such an occurrence as police enforcement.

3) Hyundai Mobility Adventure

Hyundai Mobility Adventure has something entertaining for anyone who wants racing to be more than just on the tracks and on the roads.

With a broad selection of mini-games, objectives, and challenges that range from traditional races to vehicle ski jumps, Hyundai Mobility Adventure devotes itself to addressing all areas of racing life, in contrast to many other classic titles.

Even those who don't like racing games might give Hyundai Mobility Adventure a try if they enjoy role-playing, driving, shopping and collecting cars, or mini-games. The variety in the vehicle library is one of its key draws, and Hyundai Mobility Adventure exemplifies this feature within the racing category.

4) Driving Empire

Driving Empire is one of the most devoted games in the Roblox library, and caters to players that like precise car models, realistic driving controls, and racing in general on big open maps.

Driving Empire seeks to produce a genuine simulation of a wide variety of vehicles that players can select from, with options ranging from automobiles and motorcycles to even ships.

Players can begin with one car and can drive, wander, and collect rewards from speed traps to gain money that they can later use to purchase additional models, each with their own distinct design and characteristics. The game is constantly adding new features and providing updates on a regular basis.

5) Greenville

Greenville is a game for those interested in getting behind the wheel, mingling with new people, and role-playing in a big, rural town, despite the fact that it lacks any racetracks.

Players can select a vehicle from a sizable selection, customize everything from the hue to the kind of bumper they're ready to pay for, and then drive around the city while working at a job of their choice to generate income.

In addition to driving while saving up for the next automobile they wish to buy, players can also make money passively. Greenville made its premiere in 2017, and it is still receiving regular updates as of 2022. As a result, the game has been able to record 647.3 million visits from Roblox players.

