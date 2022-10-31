Dragon Adventures codes in Roblox: Free potion (November 2022)

Roblox Dragon Adventures was created by Sonar Studios, a verified group owned by alertcoderf. The game was created and published on July 15, 2019. It is so popular among fans of the mythical creatures that it currently has a record of 467.8 million visits from players and 375 thousand likes.
Players have to collect rare and legendary eggs, hatch them and then raise them to become fierce creatures. They can explore the map to defeat other creatures. Codes are very helpful in getting potions that help the dragon grow and become more powerful.
Active codes in Roblox Dragon Adventures
- AESUBREALM - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive one Sub Realm preset potion
- FLUFFY - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive one FluffyTSG preset potion
- GALIFRAN - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive one Galifran preset potion
- JUSTYBLOX - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive one JustyBlox preset potion
- SHAMEWING - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive one Shamewing preset potion
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Dragon Adventures
These Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore:
- BERRIES - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Juniper Berries
- DRAGONSCALE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Dragonscale Bandages
- FALL - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Amber
- FANTASY - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Fairy Jars
- GLOWING - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Glowing Mushrooms
- HALLOWEEN - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Pumpkin Seeds
- HEALTH - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive healing potions
- HEARTS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Dragon Revival Hearts
- MAGIC - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Fairy Jars
- MAPLE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive one Color Shuffle potion
- MILLION - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 3 Color Shuffle potions
- MONEY - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive three Color Shuffle potions
- PEACHY - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Peach Seeds
- PHOENIX - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a free Color Shuffle potion
- RAINBOW - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Material Shuffle potion
- REVIVE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Revival Hearts
- STRIPES - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Material Shuffle potion
- SUMMER - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Dragon Breath healing potions
- SUMMERTIME - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Grapes
- SUNSHINE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Color Shuffle potion
- SWEET - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free honeycombs
- YUMMY - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive strawberries
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Dragon Adventures
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- The first step is to start the Roblox game and wait for it to load.
- Click on the Menu button.
- Select the Gift Codes button.
- In the text box, enter the code.
- Hit Submit to end the process.
Immediately, the rewards are added to the account.