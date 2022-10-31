Dragon Adventures codes in Roblox: Free potion (November 2022)

Roblox Dragon Adventures was created by Sonar Studios, a verified group owned by alertcoderf. The game was created and published on July 15, 2019. It is so popular among fans of the mythical creatures that it currently has a record of 467.8 million visits from players and 375 thousand likes.

Players have to collect rare and legendary eggs, hatch them and then raise them to become fierce creatures. They can explore the map to defeat other creatures. Codes are very helpful in getting potions that help the dragon grow and become more powerful.

Active codes in Roblox Dragon Adventures

AESUBREALM - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive one Sub Realm preset potion

FLUFFY - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive one FluffyTSG preset potion

GALIFRAN - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive one Galifran preset potion

JUSTYBLOX - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive one JustyBlox preset potion

SHAMEWING - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive one Shamewing preset potion

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Dragon Adventures

These Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore:

BERRIES - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Juniper Berries

DRAGONSCALE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Dragonscale Bandages

FALL - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Amber

FANTASY - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Fairy Jars

FLUFFY - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive one FluffyTSG Preset potion

GLOWING - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Glowing Mushrooms

HALLOWEEN - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Pumpkin Seeds

HEALTH - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive healing potions

HEARTS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Dragon Revival Hearts

MAGIC - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Fairy Jars

MAPLE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive one Color Shuffle potion

MILLION - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 3 Color Shuffle potions

MONEY - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive three Color Shuffle potions

PEACHY - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Peach Seeds

PHOENIX - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a free Color Shuffle potion

RAINBOW - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Material Shuffle potion

REVIVE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Revival Hearts

STRIPES - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Material Shuffle potion

SUMMER - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Dragon Breath healing potions

SUMMERTIME - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Grapes

SUNSHINE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Color Shuffle potion

SWEET - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free honeycombs

YUMMY - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive strawberries

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Dragon Adventures

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

The first step is to start the Roblox game and wait for it to load.

Click on the Menu button.

Select the Gift Codes button.

In the text box, enter the code.

Hit Submit to end the process.

Immediately, the rewards are added to the account.

