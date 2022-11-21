5 best Roblox games like Call of Duty 

On its gaming platform, the Roblox metaverse is no stranger to shooting-based titles. For many years, the critically acclaimed Call of Duty has been the face of the FPS genre. Almost every gamer has heard of and played the well-known COD series.

In the metaverse, several games based on the legendary COD franchise have been released. Only a few stood out from the crowd due to their innovative and refined gameplay. These games provide players with a genuine action-packed FPS shooter experience.

Veteran Call of Duty players will enjoy the Roblox games featured in this article. Readers who are interested in these titles can learn more about them by scrolling down.

The Roblox games featured below can put

Call of Duty

fans into a nostalgic trance

1) Big Paintball!

The best FPS game in the metaverse is Roblox Big Paintball! In the world of Big Paintball, players will have a complete action-packed experience as well as a good time! Gamers will be divided into two teams and given the task of eliminating each other.

The players have access to a variety of paintball guns. Gamers can also have kill streaks and participate in a variety of game modes.

Notable Features:

Polished texture art

Different types of maps

Interactive daily quests which offer Credits (in-game currency)

Players can also engage in competitive mode and climb up the server's global leaderboard. Roblox Big Paintball! is a must-play game for COD aficionados.

2) Blackhawk Rescue Mission 5

Blackhawk Rescue Mission 5 (BRM5) is a great shooting game on the Roblox platform. BRM5 is a spiritual successor to the Blackhawk Rescue Mission franchise created by Platinum Five. The action takes place in a brutal warzone where players must fight for their lives against hostile NPCs.

Players can also drive military vehicles and seek assistance from friendly NPCs. The interactive gameplay features of BRM5 were well received by the community.

Notable features:

Quest-based gameplay

Large number of in-game tools such as weapons, vehicles, fighting gear, and more

Character customization

Players can also engage in PVP game modes and have a memorable experience with other players and friends on a private server.

3) Arsenal

Many metaverse players refer to Arsenal as Roblox Call of Duty. This is due to the game's gameplay being similar to that of Call of Duty.

Gamers can customise their gameplay by using a variety of weapons, gear, skins, and taunts. Furthermore, gamers can enjoy a variety of game modes while socialising with their friends.

Notable features:

In-game interactive tools have distinctive ambient effects

Maps with unique blueprints

Special in-game events are quite regular

Arsenal's PvP modes can remind players of the iconic multiplayer mode in COD and the gameplay of Team Fortress 2.

4) Recoil

Roblox Recoil is designed to provide players with fast-paced FPS gameplay. Recoil is divided into two teams: T.R.F. and Insurgents. To win, players are assigned to one of these teams and must defeat the opposing team.

Recoil offers a wide range of weaponry, armor, and other items. Gamers can customize their favorite rifles to their liking. They can also take part in challenges to earn extra in-game money and experience, which will allow them to level up faster.

Notable features:

Gun customization gives users a myriad of choices to choose from

Smooth gameplay

Battlepass and regular updates

5) Bad Business

Roblox Bad Business is a metaverse hidden gem. Players are divided into two groups and must eliminate the opposing team. The gameplay of Bad Business is based on strategic decisions and the ability to fire precisely.

The title also offers a variety of furnishings and cosmetics to its community. Players can also earn credits (in-game cash) and use them to buy gadgets, skins, and weapons.

Notable features:

Different types of maps

Charms can be purchased and added to the players' weapons

Kills rewards players with experience points

Disclaimer: The topic is subjective and is based on the writer's opinions.

