Roblox Project Bronze Forever codes (December 2022)

Roblox Project Bronze Forever is a game inspired by the hugely popular animated series called Pokemon. Since the gameplay is exactly like the series, players will enjoy free codes that can be redeemed for items necessary to raise Pokemon. The items could be Healing Potions, Pokeballs, Evolutionary Stones, and much more.

As mentioned, the game is exactly like the anime series. So players start off by collecting Pokemon. In fact, they usually aim to collect every possible critter in the universe. After capturing, fans will have to take care of them, raise them, and help them evolve. They can also take part in Pokemon battles to defeat other players to become the top trainer.

All the free active and expired codes in Roblox Project Bronze Forever

Listed below are all the working codes in Roblox Project Bronze Forever

Players can redeem these active codes in the game:

DATAWIPE - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 200 BP and cheaper shop items

SpeedRunner - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive rewards (One must have the 8th Gym Badge to use this code)

UPLOAD-1 - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive rewards

Don't worry as it is extremely easy to redeem the free active codes. A few easy steps to redeem them are mentioned further in this article.

All the inactive codes in Roblox Project Bronze Forever

All the codes listed below have expired. As such, fans should go through the list and ensure they don't use these as it would only lead to time being wasted:

40K - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive rewards

50KSPECIAL - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive rewards

Appetizers - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive rewards

AUDIOFIXES - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive rewards

BlackScreen - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive rewards

CARELESSWHISPER - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive rewards

COMPENSATION - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive rewards

CORRUPTED - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive rewards

GALARIANEVENT - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive rewards

Gym7 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive rewards

Hoopa - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive rewards

JoeCovenant - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive rewards

LATEHALLOWEEN2021 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive rewards

Lotto - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive rewards

MerryChristmas2021 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive rewards

MURRE - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive rewards

ROAMINGROPOWER - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive rewards

ROLLBACKOCTOBER - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive a free random Ghost Shiny!

Route17 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive rewards

ROWLETERS - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive rewards

SHINYROPOWER - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive rewards

SOJ - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive rewards

SORRYFORDELAY - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive rewards

SORRYFORMAJORDELAY - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive rewards

SubscribeToBobby - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive rewards

TESSFIX - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive rewards

TheChild - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive a free Baby Generation 8 Pokemon!

Volcanion - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive rewards

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Project Bronze Forever

Roblox players can follow these quick and easy steps to redeem the codes:

Enter the game and select the big blue menu option on the left side of the screen.

Select the Options tab at the bottom of the slide menu.

A pink pop-up page will appear with the text box to enter the code.

Enter an active code in it.

Press the Enter key to lock and redeem the code.

Players should restart the Roblox game and try again if they see an error in their first attempt to redeem the code.

Poll : 0 votes