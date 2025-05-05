Binoculars in Beaks: Location, price, and how to use

While playing Beaks on Roblox, your main objective is to hunt down birds of all kinds and complete the collection. Some prefer flying at a low height, although most soar high in the sky. To track such birds, you can use regular or Advanced Binoculars. Both pieces of equipment are found in Mount Beaks, a neighboring location of Beakswood (starting town).

If you have explored Mount Beaks, you may already know it has several hidden spots. Binoculars are found in one of these hidden locations, although you may need help finding them. This article highlights the location, price, and how to use Binoculars in Beaks.

How to get regular and Advanced Binoculars in Beaks

As mentioned, you can get regular and Advanced Binoculars at Mount Beaks. They can both be found on the edge of the Pinewood River, from where you can also buy a Glider. To reach this area, follow the directions below.

Find the Binoculars in Mount Beaks (Image via Roblox)

From Beakswood, go downward and walk on the left side until you reach the signboard saying Mount Beaks.

Move past this signboard and walk up the mountain.

After a few steps, you will find another board with 'Mount Beaks' written on it. Take a left turn from this board.

Walk through the passage and keep left until you find a camper NPC called Barry standing next to a bonfire.

Go further ahead and you will see a board with 'Pinewood River' written on it. This is where you can find the river stream, too.

Follow the Pinewood River until you reach the cliff.

From here, you can purchase the regular Binoculars for 1500 Bucks (in-game currency). You can also buy the Advanced Binoculars for 2,500 Bucks.

Purchase the Binoculars at the end of the Pinewood River (Image via Roblox)

Also check: Roblox Beaks codes

How to use Binoculars in Beaks

To use Binoculars, you must first equip them in this Roblox title. To do so, drag and drop them into your quick slot from the inventory. Once the Binoculars are in the quick slot, press the designated button to equip them. Use them to locate birds from far away.

While regular Binoculars have a normal zoom, Advanced Binoculars offer much clearer vision. The latter is expensive, but you can afford it by catching a few birds.

FAQs

How much do the Advanced Binoculars cost in Beaks?

You can purchase the Advanced Binoculars for 2,000 Bucks.

How much do Binoculars cost in Beaks?

A regular pair of Binoculars can be purchased for 1,500 Bucks.

Where to purchase Binoculars in Beaks

You can purchase Binoculars by getting close to the edge of Pinewood River.

