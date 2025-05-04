Bizarre Odyssey codes (May 2025)

Redeeming the latest Bizarre Odyssey codes gives players a head start in the fighting game. Developed by Everything Mugen, the objective in this Roblox title is to become the strongest by acquiring the best skills and equipment. Loot is obtained by finishing quests and defeating bosses after entering randomly-spawning Rifts. The initial fights are challenging for a beginner, which is why the developer often releases codes to help them power up their virtual avatar quickly.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Bizarre Odyssey codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Bizarre Odyssey codes

Here is the list of working codes in Roblox Bizarre Odyssey. Each can be redeemed only once per account.

List of active codes in Bizarre Odyssey Code Rewards SJWMONCHARCH 35 Spins, 5000 XP, and 30,000 Gold SJWSOON! 5 Spins BUGFIXING! 15 Spins BORELEASE! 10 Spins

Expired Bizarre Odyssey codes

As of this writing, no Bizarre Odyssey codes have expired.

How to redeem Roblox Bizarre Odyssey codes

The code box is at the bottom of the Settings menu (Image via Roblox)

Follow these instructions to redeem active codes for in-game rewards:

Open Bizarre Odyssey on Roblox.

Click the Settings tab on the left side of the game screen.

Find the "Redeem Code" box at the bottom of the menu.

Copy a valid code from this guide and paste it into the text box.

Hit the Enter key on your keyboard to claim rewards.

The "Code Redeemed" notification will appear in the text box to notify you about a successful redemption.

Bizarre Odyssey codes and their importance

The Devil Fruit Shop in Bizarre Odyssey (Image via Roblox)

Roblox codes for Bizarre Odyssey offer several useful rewards that ultimately increase your combat potential. The free EXP facilitates your progression, and each level up grants you stat points for spending on different attributes. For instance, you can invest points in Magic to enhance the power of your Devil Fruit abilities.

To buy Devil Fruits from NPC Luffy as well as weapons scattered all over the map, you will need a significant amount of Coins. The in-game currency is usually acquired by collecting treasure, but codes help skip the grind. They also offer Spins for rerolling Race and Specializations.

Bizarre Odyssey code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The Bizarre Odyssey game screen can display the "Invalid Code" error message for several reasons. Commonly, the issue is caused by mistypes and accidental extra spaces in the redemption box. Make sure to double-check your entries to fix such mistakes before hitting the Enter key.

If an active code doesn't provide rewards despite being typed correctly, restart Bizarre Odyssey on Roblox. This helps you connect to a new and updated server, with the latest bug fixes, allowing the promo codes to function properly.

Where to find new Bizarre Odyssey codes

The official Discord server of Bizarre Odyssey (Image via Discord)

To keep track of freebies for this Roblox game, join the official Bizarre Odyssey Discord server and keep an eye on the "codes" channel. New ones are posted in the channel to celebrate updates and milestones.

FAQs on Bizarre Odyssey codes

How are Spins offered by codes beneficial for Bizarre Odyssey players?

Spins acquired from gift codes can be used to change one's Race and Specialization in this action-fighting experience.

Which code provides Coins in Roblox Bizarre Odyssey?

"SJWMONCHARCH" is the only active code that gives Coins, along with other rewards, when redeemed in the game.

When do the active codes for Bizarre Odyssey expire?

The game creators haven't officially revealed the expiration dates of any codes. Thus, the active ones can expire and stop providing rewards at any time.

