Blade Ball Valentine's Event guide

Blade Ball is currently celebrating Valentine’s Day through various in-game activities and events. The main event for the occasion, Valentine’s Event, introduces a new style of gameplay that rewards you with various in-game items. This event is scheduled to end on February 22, 2025, making it important to score well in matches for a chance to earn the grand prize.

Let’s go through the details of the Valentine’s Event and the rewards on offer as a part of this activity.

Breaking down the Valentine’s Event in Blade Ball

The Valentine's Event (Image via Roblox)

The Valentine’s Event is a limited-time game mode where you can participate in duo battles to score eliminations and earn prizes. You will have to secure a high ranking on the leaderboard to increase your chances of receiving special premium rewards.

This mode lets you invite any player on the same server, allowing you to team up against another duo. Your opposite team is chosen randomly based on your previous performances in the event.

As you climb higher on the leaderboard, the matches will become more challenging. A significant amount of effort will be required to score well and avoid placing lower in the rankings.

The top three teams on the leaderboard will receive a greatsword described as One of a Kind. Additionally, the top 50 teams will receive the premium Valentine’s Bundle for free, which is otherwise exclusively premium.

Be sure to score as many eliminations before February 22, 2025, to maximize your chances of landing in these top spots.

About the Valentine’s Bundle

The Valentine's Bundle (Image via Roblox)

The Valentine’s Bundle is one of the rewards obtained by ranking highly in the Valentine’s Event leaderboard. The only other way to obtain it is through Robux purchases, giving you access to two packs of four distinct items.

A pack of two items can be purchased for 399 Robux. This pack includes the Rose Axe and the Rose Mirage Bloom Explosion. The other pack costs 799 Robux and includes four items in total, offering the aforementioned two items, along with the Rose Twinblade and Fated Dance Emote.

The purchasable version of the bundle is only available until February 15, 2025. On the other hand, the rewards for the Valentine’s Event will only be distributed after the end of the event.

When does the Valentine’s Event end in Blade Ball?

The Valentine’s Event is set to end on February 22, 2025.

What is the Valentine’s Event about in Blade Ball?

The Valentine’s Event is about teaming up with a fellow Robloxian to defeat opposing teams and climb up the leaderboard.

How long will the Valentine’s Bundle remain available in Blade Ball?

The Valentine’s Bundle will be available to purchase until February 15, 2025.

