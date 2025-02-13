Is the Valentine's Bundle worth buying in Blade Ball?

On Valentine’s Day, Blade Ball is offering a new premium bundle for players to buy and celebrate the upcoming occasion. The bundle is available to be purchased until February 15, 2025, making it a limited-time deal. Because of the short time frame of the bundle’s availability, one might wonder if its contents are worth the price.

Let’s examine the Valentine’s Bundle closely and see if it is worth purchasing in Blade Ball.

The Valentine’s Bundle in Blade Ball

The Valentine's Bundle (Image via Roblox)

The Valentine’s Bundle can be purchased by clicking the large icon at the bottom right corner of the screen. Upon clicking this icon, you will see the two purchase options available in the Valentine’s Bundle menu. Every item in the bundle was created specifically for this item pack, making them unique to the event.

The first of these products is priced at 399 Robux and offers two items once purchased. These items are the Rose Axe and the Rose Mirage Bloom Explosion, a new sword and explosion effect that fit the Valentine’s Day theme perfectly.

These items are also included in the second purchasing option, which costs 799 Robux. In addition to the aforementioned items, the bundle also includes the Rose Twinblade and the Fated Dance emote.

Once the bundle expires on February 15, 2025, its contents will no longer be available to acquire through other means.

Is the Valentine’s Bundle worth it?

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Rose Axe and Rose Twinblades are new weapons with large deflection arcs that create massive pink particle effects when swung. The weapons feature a unique design and can be quite appealing to look at, particularly during a fast-paced volley with the last remaining fighter.

Compared to other explosion effects in the game, the Rose Mirage Bloom Explosion can be a little lackluster. While the particle effects match the Valentine’s Day theme, they lack the impact that makes other explosions in the game so great.

That said, the price of the bundle is a little steep, which can deter players from purchasing it. Upon buying it, you stand to receive up to four items at most, which is not much for 799 Robux.

Ultimately, you are the sole arbiter of deciding whether the Valentine’s Day-themed pack is worth purchasing or not.

FAQs

What are the different items included in the Valentine’s Bundle in Blade Ball?

The Valentine’s Bundle includes the Rose Axe, the Rose Twinblade, the Rose Mirage Bloom Explosion, and the Fated Dance emote.

How much does the Valentine’s Bundle cost in Blade Ball?

The two Valentine’s Bundle purchase options cost 399 and 799 Robux, giving you access to two and four items, respectively.

Is Blade Ball available for free?

Yes, you can access the game for free at no extra Robux charge.

