Blarney Phantom Megalodon Fisch: How to catch, location, and more

In Fisch, the Phantom Megalodon is among the rarest Limited fish species that can take a while to catch. The difficulty associated with catching one is high, requiring tremendous luck even with the right gear. Its rarity is enhanced even further if you manage to catch it with a Blarney Mutation, which shoots its value up by 4.5x. This Mutation can be triggered with the Lucky Bait during the Lucky Event.

This guide provides you with all the details of the Blarney Phantom Megalodon to help increase the odds of catching it.

Everything you need to know about the Blarney Phantom Megalodon in Fisch

Overview and location

Blarney Phantom Megalodon is found around Ancient Isle (Image via Roblox)

Since Blarney is a Mutation that triggers once you hook a fish, you don’t have to go to a particular location for the mutated version of the Phantom Megalodon. You can find the Limited Phantom Megalodon around the Ancient Isle, and like its regular counterparts, it is quite the elusive fish species.

The Phantom Megalodon only appears during the eclipse and around the end of the day, which occurs once every seven days. Naturally, this makes it a difficult species to find, let alone catch. You can use a Sundial Totem to speed up the day-night cycle, which can help to a degree. Once the fish spawns, it remains in the catch pool for 15 minutes.

This species has a minimum weight threshold of 50,000 kg and inflicts attribute downgrade -85% to progress speed. You must be prepared with the right bait and fishing rod to counter these aspects of the Megalodon and improve your odds of catching it.

Mutation and rarity

Fishing in the Ancient Isle (Image via Roblox)

The Blarney Mutation is an event-exclusive inclusion introduced with the limited-time event, the Fisch Lucky Event. It has a 50% chance of triggering when using a Lucky Bait. If the fish you catch has this Mutation, it receives a 4.5x multiplier to its sale value, skyrocketing its in-game market value.

This Lucky Event is slated to last until March 22, 2025, after which the Mutation will no longer be accessible. For this reason, there’s a strict time limit before which you must catch the mutated Phantom Megalodon, lest it be lost forever to event expiration.

With the time limit in consideration and how rare the Phantom Megalodon is in general, the Blarney Phantom Megalodon is among the rarest in the game.

How to catch

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Catching the Phantom Megalodon requires you to get a rod with high weight capacity and high Luck. Both of these stats take priority since you only have a short window before the fish disappears, making you wait a full week before it respawns.

The best rods for this are the Brick Rod, the Ethereal Prism Rod, the Rod of the Exalted One, and Heaven’s Rod. Ideally, the time of day should be night, the season Autumn, and the weather Windy.

For the Blarney Mutation, the only prerequisite is the Lucky Bait, after which catching the desired fish is only a matter of luck. You can get the Lucky Bait by catching the fish featured in the Lucky Event and giving them to Clover McRich in Moosewood.

With this combination of gear and weather conditions, you should be able to catch the Blarney Phantom Megalodon within a reasonable number of tries.

FAQs

Where is the Blarney Phantom Megalodon found in Fisch?

The Phantom Megalodon can be found close to Ancient Isles, with Blarney being a Mutation that triggers with a 50% chance while using Lucky Bait.

What is the best fishing rod for the Blarney Phantom Megalodon in Fisch?

The best rod for the Blarney Phantom Megalodon in Fisch is the Ethereal Prism Rod.

When will the Lucky Event end in Fisch?

The Lucky Event is scheduled to end on March 22, 2025.

