How to get Lucky bait in Fisch

Fisch's latest update featured a variety of new things, including a brand-new quest and several new items for players to obtain. Among them, the Lucky bait is an item that has caught the attention of the community. This is because it is a limited-time bait and offers a good boost to your stats when you use it.

As such, this article will guide you on how to obtain this bait and add it to your inventory. It will also reveal the perks of using the Lucky bait in the game.

A brief guide to obtaining the Lucky bait in Fisch

You must catch two of the brothers to get the Lucky bait (Image via Roblox)

The Lucky bait is a part of the St Patrick's Day update, which features the Lucky Quest event. Hence, you must start and complete this event to obtain the bait. To do so, you must first head over to Moosewood Island and talk to Clover McRich on the small platform near the rocks. He tells you a sad story of how his brothers got turned into fish.

Now, your goal is to reel them in and add them to his cauldron so that they can turn back into humans. For this, you will need to wait for the Lucky Event to trigger on your server. You will get a notification when this happens. Then, set sail immediately and start looking for a rainbow and a hat hovering over the water.

You must start fishing here and try to get the brother that spawned at the pool. Note that only one brother spawns at a time and the pool disappears once he is caught. Once you catch and submit the first and third brothers, talk to Clover, and he will give you x10 and x20 Lucky bait.

The other way to get the Lucky bait

It is better to obtain the bait through the event (Image via Roblox)

Apart from the Lucky Event, you can also obtain the Lucky bait from the Lucky Chests. These green-colored chests randomly spawn on the map every hour. However, since their spawn locations are random, you need to keep moving and looking to get them.

On top of that, the Lucky Bait only has a 1.6% chance of dropping from the chest. Hence, your best bet is to focus on completing the event and catching the brothers. This is because the event triggers around every 10 minutes. If you find a lobby with fewer players, you will have a good chance of completing the event swiftly.

Lucky bait stats

The bait offers good luck boost (Image via Fisch Wiki)

While there are certainly better baits in the game, the Lucky bait offers some stat buffs that will not only help you catch all the Lucky Event fish but also other bigger targets like the Megalodons and Whales. This bait will be especially useful if you're trying to catch some Mythical or Secret rarity fishes.

Below, we have the complete list of buffs that the Lucky bait offers:

Preferred Luck boost - 200

200 Universal Luck boost - 150

150 Lure Speed - 20

20 Resilience - 15

15 Passive - Gives you a 50% chance to reel in a fish with the Blarney mutation.

Since it is a limited-time bait, you should hurry and catch all the brothers and add them to Clover's pot.

FAQs about Fisch

Which event gives the Lucky bait in Fisch?

You can get the bait from the Lucky Quest event.

How much Luck boost does the Lucky bait give in Fisch?

The bait gives a 200 Luck boost.

Can you purchase Lucky bait from merchants in Fisch?

No, you cannot purchase the bait from merchants.

