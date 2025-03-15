Fisch Lucky Quest event guide: List of Leprechauns, where to catch event Fish, and more

Fisch's latest update has added a brand-new event to the game called the Lucky Quest Event in celebration of St Patrick's Day. While this event does add a lot of exciting new content, players — especially beginners — might not know what to do to complete it successfully.

Hence, this article offers a brief guide that will highlight all the event details and help you complete it without a worry.

A brief guide to the Lucky Quest event in Fisch

Talk to the NPC to start the event (Image via Roblox)

To start the Lucky Quest Event in the game, you will need to travel to Moosewood Island. Once there, go towards the rocky platform near the Shipwright, and you will see the place decorated with a rainbow and the event banner hovering on top. Next, step over to the platform and talk to the Clover McRich NPC.

He will tell you a sad tale of how his Leprechaun brothers got cursed and turned into fish, and you must now turn them back into humans by reeling them in. However, you cannot start this quest until the server-wide lucky event triggers and you receive the "A Lucky Event Has Just Begun" notification on your screen.

Start moving when you get this notification (Image via Roblox)

Once you get the notification, talk to the shipwright and spawn your boat. Then, head out into the ocean to look for the event area, which is indicated by a rainbow hovering over it. You can now fish for the brother inside the event area, but do so quickly since the area will despawn once a player catches him. If this happens, you must wait for the event to trigger again and try your luck.

When does the event trigger, and where does it spawn

The event spawns at random locations (Image via Roblox)

The Lucky Event triggers randomly and spawns at random locations on the map. While you cannot keep track of these things, you can use the Sundial Totem to make the event spawn quickly. On top of that, you can increase the server luck by using a totem.

I found the event near Moosewood Island frequently. So, you can keep patrolling the area to find the event once it eventually triggers. Others have reportedly come across it near Terrapin Island and Grand Reef.

The area will despawn once a player reels in the brother (Image via Roblox)

Below, we have the list of all the Leprechaun Brothers that you can fish out and turn back into humans.

O'Mango Goldgrin - This brother spawns as Orange Hat during the Lucky Event.

This brother spawns as Orange Hat during the Lucky Event. Rowdy McCharm - This brother spawns as Red Hat during the event.

This brother spawns as Red Hat during the event. Plumrick O'Luck - This brother spawns as Purple Hat during the event.

This brother spawns as Purple Hat during the event. Blarney McBreeze - This brother spawns as Blue Hat during the Lucky Event.

This brother spawns as Blue Hat during the Lucky Event. Sunny O'Coin - This brother spawns as Yellow Hat during the event.

You can use any rod to catch these brothers, but we recommend using something that offers a high Luck boost. Hence, you can employ the following rods for the task:

Heaven's Rod

Lure Speed - 30%

30% Luck - 225%

225% Control - 0.2

0.2 Resilience - 30%

30% Max weight - Infinite

Rod of the Forgotten Fang

Lure Speed - 78%

78% Luck - 145%

145% Control - 0.22

0.22 Resilience - 25%

25% Max Weight - Infinite

FAQs about Fisch

Where is the Lucky Quest event in Fisch?

You have to travel to Moosewood Island to start the event.

How many brothers do you need to catch during the Fisch Lucky Quest event?

You must catch five brothers.

Is there a fixed spawn point for the brothers in the Fisch Lucky Quest event?

No, the brothers spawn at random locations.

