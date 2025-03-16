How to get Shamrock Rod in Fisch

Fisch's latest Lucky Event update featured a variety of new content, including a brand-new event, items, and a fishing rod. The Shamrock Rod is a new addition to the game, offers decent stats, and is quite easy to obtain. However, the process becomes challenging if you don't know where to look and which quest to complete since the rod cannot be simply purchased from a merchant.

Hence, this article offers a brief guide that will tell you how to obtain this fishing rod and what stats it offers.

A brief guide to obtaining the Shamrock Rod in Fisch

You must complete the Lucy Quest event to get the rod (Image via Roblox)

The Shamrock Rod is tied to the ongoing Lucky Quest Event in the game. To add this rod to your collection, you must participate in the event and catch one of the Exotic fish. To start the event, sail to Moosewood Island and look for the Clover McRich NPC near the dock. Talking to him will reveal his story and the quest.

You must wait for the Lucky Event to trigger and sail to its location. Look for a rainbow over the water with a hat hovering over it. There are five brothers that you must fish out, and each has a unique hat color. To get the Shamrock Rod, you must reel in all the brothers and add them to Clover's cauldron.

Unlock all the brothers to get the Shamrock Rod (Image via Roblox)

Once you do so, talk to the NPC, and he will give you various rewards, including the fishing rod.

Here is some additional information about the brothers that you might find handy:

Brother Hat Color Blarney McBreeze Blue Plumrick O’Luck Purple Sunny O’Coin Yellow O’Mango Goldgrin Orange Rowdy McCharm Red

Shamrock Rod stats and showcase

The rod offers decent stats (Image via Fisch Wiki || Roblox)

Now that you know how to obtain the Shamrock Rod in the game, it is time to reveal its stats. This fishing rod offers decent stats, which are neither impressive nor too bad. The rod will be more useful for new players who don't have enough money to purchase better fishing rods like the Heaven's Rod.

These are the stats of the Shamrock Rod:

Lure Speed : 25%

: 25% Luck : 150%

: 150% Control : 0.15

: 0.15 Resilience : 10%

: 10% Max Weight: 5000 Kg

As you can see, while the rod offers a lot of luck, the resilience and lure speed are not up to par. The small Maximum Weight limit is the biggest downside of this rod since most of the valuable fishes in the game weigh way more than 5000 Kg. Hence, you won't be able to catch them even with a 150% luck boost.

FAQs about Fisch

Can you purchase the Shamrock Rod in Fisch?

No, you cannot purchase this rod in the game.

Which event provides the Shamrock Rod in Fisch?

You must complete the Lucky Quest event to get this rod.

Which brother gives the Shamrock Rod in the Fisch Lucky Quest event?

You will get the rod for catching all the brothers and adding them to the cauldron.

