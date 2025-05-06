Blazebringer Rod in Fisch: Location, price, and best enchantment

In Fisch, the Blazebringer Rod is one of the most unique fishing tools with progressive passive abilities. While almost every rod has a fixed passive, the Blazebringer Rod's passive changes as you get perfect catches. To be precise, it can help you get mutated fish that can be sold for more than their actual worth. That said, this rod is a good choice if you are looking to make some money fast.

This guide explains how to get the Blazebringer Rod in Fisch. We've also highlighted the stats and the best enchantment that can make this fishing rod an overall great pick.

How to get the Blazebringer Rod in Fisch

To get the Blazebringer Rod, you must visit Emberreach Island, where it can be purchased. Emberreach is located in the Second Sea and unlocks after beating the Cthulu boss enemy. Once you are in the Second Sea, you can follow the directions mentioned below to acquire the Blazebringer Rod.

Get the Blazebringer Rod from Emberreach (Image via Roblox | YouTube@ItzVexo)

From Waveborne Island (starter island), head west to reach Emberreach. You can simply follow the text mentioned on the screen to get there.

Upon reaching Emberreach, go to the GPS coordinates XYZ: 2870, 165, 520. This will take you to a pier next to the freshwater pool.

On this pier, you can find the Blazebringer Rod leaning against a barrel. You can purchase the Blazebringer Rod from there by paying 70,000E$.

All Blazebringer Rod stats and passive

The Blazebringer Rod (Image via Roblox)

The following are the stats of the Blazebringer Rod in this Roblox title.

Lure Speed : 60%

: 60% Luck : 90%

: 90% Control : 0.15

: 0.15 Resilience : 15%

: 15% Maximum weight carrying capacity: 5000kg

The Blazebringer Rod has more than one passive ability to offer. It should be noted that this rod has three stages, and you can enjoy unique passives on each. You can increase the stage after getting a certain number of perfect catches. While there's no passive available on the first and default stages, we have mentioned the benefits of upgrading to the second and third stages below.

The second stage of the Blazebringer Rod (lasts for 2 minutes)

Requires four perfect catches to enable.

Gain +10% luck for all the pools. Have a 20% chance of getting the Ember mutation and a 5% chance of getting the Cracked mutation.

The third stage of the Blazebringer Rod (lasts for 3 minutes)

Requires eight perfect catches to enable.

Gain +25% luck for all the pools. Have a 25% chance of getting the Ember mutation, a 10% chance of the Cracked mutation, and a 5% chance of getting the Emberflame mutation.

A general thing to remember is that if you fail to get a perfect catch, the Blazebringer Rod will downgrade to its previous stage.

Also check: Roblox Fisch codes

Best enchantment for the Blazebringer Rod in Fisch

There's nothing much that you can tweak to make the Blazebringer Rod overpowered. However, you can still enchant it with the Controlled or Unbreakable Enchantments to catch difficult fish easily. While the Controlled Enchantment will increase the control stat, you can use the Unbreakable Enchantment to increase its maximum weight-carrying capacity.

FAQs

How much does the Blazebringer Rod cost in Fisch?

You can purchase the Blazebringer Rod for 70,000E$.

Where is the Blazebringer Rod in Fisch?

You can purchase the Blazebringer Rod from Emberreach Island in Sea 2.

Is the Blazebringer Rod worth it in Fisch?

Yes, the Blazebringer Rod is worth it because of its decent stats and passive.

