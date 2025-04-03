How to find and beat the Cthulu boss in Fisch

The latest boss enemy in Fisch, Cthulu, is the only obstacle in your way to the Second Sea. You must defeat this enemy to punch a ticket to the new area. Unlike normal sea creatures, you won't find Cthulu in the ocean. Instead, it has its own boss chamber, which only higher-level players can enter.

Ad

Defeating Cthulu can be challenging, and unfortunately, this is not a fight you can avoid. Thus, this guide explains everything you need to know to find and beat this boss once and for all.

How to find Cthulu in Fisch

The Sea Traveler NPC in Terrapin (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, you can find the Cthulu boss on Terrapin Island. Follow the directions mentioned below to reach the hidden boss chamber on the island, where you can fight this enemy for good:

Ad

Trending

Head over to Terrapin Island by following the location marker on the screen.

Interact with an NPC called the Sea Traveler on the western side of Terrapin. If you have a GPS device, you can find it at the coordinates XYZ: 140, 150, 2030.

Next, pass through the wall behind the Sea Traveler NPC to enter the Crypt of the Green One.

There, you will find a locked iron gate with an NPC in front of it. Talk to this NPC to open the gate.

Remember, you can pass through the passage behind the iron gate only if you are on level 200 or above. If you are below this level, you will turn into ashes.

On the other side of this passage is the boss room where Cthulu will spawn.

Ad

Also check: Roblox Fisch codes

How to beat Cthulu in Fisch

Just like the Scylla boss, there is a special weapon to take down Cthulu in the game. You need to grab the Keeper's Torch to throw flames and reduce Cthulu's health bar. Although shooting flames will do only a small amount of damage, there is a way to boost your damage output.

Using the red flame to damage Cthulu (Image via Roblox | YouTube@O1G)

If you notice carefully, Cthulu's health bar has Purple, Blue, Green, Yellow, Orange, and Red lines underlining it. You will find lanterns of the corresponding colors in the boss chamber. By imbuing the flame of the Keeper's Torch with these lanterns, you can make it shoot flames of the respective color. For example, if you imbue the Keeper's Torch with a red lantern, it will shoot red flames.

Ad

If the health bar of Cthulu is above the red color, you can shoot red flames to do massive damage. However, once its health drops to another color, you will have to imbue the Keeper's Torch with the respective lantern to retain the high damage output.

Upon successfully defeating Cthulu, a small cutscene will show you jumping into an underground tunnel. This will take you to the Second Sea, specifically on Waveborne Island - the starter island in the Second Sea. Since beating Cthulu permanently unlocks the Second Sea for you, you can now talk to the Sea Traveler NPC on Terrapin to directly teleport to the Second Sea in Fisch.

Ad

Also check: How to get the Free Spirit Rod in Fisch

FAQs

Where is the Sea Traveler in Fisch?

You can find the Sea Traveler on the western side of Terrapin, standing near the seashore.

What is the minimum level requirement for the Cthulu boss fight in Fisch?

You must be on level 200 or above to take out the Cthulu boss in this experience.

How to beat Cthulu in Fisch?

You can beat Cthulu using the Keeper's Torch, which is found in the boss chamber.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024