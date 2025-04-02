How to get the Free Spirit Rod in Fisch

Fisch's Second Sea update features a brand-new area that offers tons of exciting stuff. This includes a new boss fight as well as the Free Spirit Rod, which is quickly gaining popularity among the player base. This late-game fishing rod offers decent stats but since most of the first sea rods are heavily nerfed once you enter this area, you might want to add this one to your collection.

This article will give you some quick tips on obtaining the Free Spirit Rod in the game and what stats it offers in return.

A brief guide to obtaining the Free Spirit Rod in Fisch

You can find this rod in the Second Sea (Image via Roblox)

Before getting your hands on the Free Spirit Rod, you must unlock and travel to the Second Sea. This in itself is a challenge since you must reach at least level 250 and defeat Cthulhu to do so. For this, travel to Terrapin Island and find the Sea Traveler NPC at the back of the island. Jump into the portal, enter the narrow passage, and finally complete the fight.

Now, you must complete another set of tasks to access the Free Spirit Rod. We have listed all of them below.

The first challenge you must face to unlock the Free Spirit Rod is to complete 70% of the Isle of the New Beginning's bestiary.

Next, visit the Angler Quest NPC near the shore. He will be beside the wrecked ship at ( -389.3, 78.4, -394.4 ) coordinates.

) coordinates. Go towards the wrecked ship to find the Free Spirit Rod near one of its columns. Simply go near it and press E to spend 200,000 E$ and purchase the fishing rod.

It will be a challenging task to collect the required amount of E$ in the Second Sea. We highly recommend using a high-tier first sea rod at the beginning to maximize your chances of reeling in bigger loot and making more money. You must also use the Steady enchantment with your rods to make it easier to catch the fish easily.

Stats of the Free Spirit Rod

The rod offers decent stats but nothing too exciting (Image via Fisch Wiki)

The Free Spirit Rod doesn't offer anything too amazing in terms of stats. However, since the first sea rods are heavily nerfed in the new location, you are forced to find and use rods like this to complete the bestiary and make some money. Below, we have the complete stats list of the rod for you to check out.

Lure Speed - 25%

25% Luck - 150%

150% Control - 0.15

0.15 Resilience - 10%

10% Max Weight - 5000 kg

As you can see, neither the rod's Lure Speed is anything worth talking about nor its resilience or the maximum weight capacity. However, it works quite well in the Second Sea making, it a fishing rod worth adding to your collection.

FAQs about Fisch

How much does the Free Spirit Rod cost in Fisch?

The rod costs 200,000 E$.

Where is the Free Spirit Rod in Fisch?

The rod can be found near Angler Quest NPC in the Second Sea.

How much Lure Speed does the Free Spirit Rod offer in Fisch?

The rod offers 25% Lure Speed.

