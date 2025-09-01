BlockSpin: A beginner's guide

BlockSpin is a survival PVP game by Cinnamon Go in which you start life in a large city and play either as a good citizen earning an honest living or become a shady character looking to survive. You can devise ways to earn money and spend it on commodities, such as cars, weapons, and properties, and continue to expand your worth in-game through various means.

Ad

The game features an open-world experience with a big map to explore. Although a majority of the items are free, there are some exclusive items, such as branded cars and unique weapons. This beginner's guide explains how to play BlockSpin and earn a lot of money in a short time.

Getting started in BlockSpin: An overview

Working small jobs can earn you quick cash (Image via Roblox)

You spawn near the gas station in the centre of the map. Your first quest is to get a job. BlockSpin offers multiple job opportunities, ranging from low-paying to high-paying ones. Look out for the briefcase icon for jobs.

Ad

Trending

You can also edit your avatar upon starting the game for the first time. Along with 15 different types of hairstyles, you can edit the gender, colour, size, height, and face style of your avatar.

The role of a Janitor pays the highest among starter jobs and is easier to do than others. To get started, head over to Burger Place and go behind the cashier to get the job. Cleaning small puddles for five seconds pays you anywhere between 9 to 18 in-game currency. Money is the primary focus of the game, as it is used to purchase almost everything in BlockSpin, ranging from weapons to cars.

Ad

Also read: BlockSpin codes (August 2025)

How to earn money fast in BlockSpin

You can steal money by threatening workers (Image via Roblox)

Since everything in this experience involves money, you must understand the methods of earning it, both through fair and unfair means. Earning cash by working legitimately, like at the Burger Place or the Gas Station, fetches you a good amount.

Ad

When your in-game avatar dies, you can collect their loot and store it securely in a safe house or in ATMs scattered across the map. You can also sell your loot at the pawn shop located beside the beach. Furthermore, you can hack ATMs after buying the hack tool from the NPC behind the Butcher's Cut restaurant.

Check out: Weird Gun Game: A beginner's guide

FAQs on BlockSpin

Can I kill players in this title?

Ad

Yes, you can fight a player and kill them to acquire their loot.

How do I secure my possessions?

Loot can be stored by renting safehouses, while cash can be stored in ATMs.

Can I edit my own avatar in this experience?

Yes, you can customize your avatar upon entering the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayandeep Das Sayandeep Das is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Besides getting his bachelor's degree in English, he spent five years working for the Telegraph. However, a lifelong passion for video games meant he was determined to switch over to the gaming industry sooner rather than later.



Sayandeep enjoys the hobby through a variety of mediums, including PC, consoles, and even mobile gaming. He also follows BGMI tournaments, cheering on Godlike Esports and S8UL Esports, and looks up to Scout for his "hard work, grit, and passion."



In his spare time, he enjoys reading, writing, and directing films. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025