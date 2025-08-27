Weird Gun Game: A beginner's guide

Weird Gun Game, a first-person sandbox shooter title developed by Redscape Interactive Projects, offers an arcade-style gaming experience. Picture using a gun with the range of an AR rifle, the scope of a sniper, and the magazine of an SMG: total demolition. In this title, players can customize and experiment with different guns by using them in fast-paced matches.

Weird Gun Game offers numerous weapons to customize - from parts of popular AR rifles such as the AKM, to pistols, snipers, and even shotguns.

To help beginners get around, this guide explains the basics of the game.

A beginner's guide to Weird Gun Game - An overview

The customization hub is where you fuse weapons (Image via Roblox)

Upon starting the game, you are given two weapons to customize - the AKM and the M11. Six components of any weapon can be changed: the Barrel, the Core, the Grip, the Magazine, the Sight, and the Stock. You must use the above-mentioned guns in a game to win coins and buy more upgrades and customize the parts of other weapons.

You can change any part of the gun by clicking on it and scrolling up and down or navigating using the W, A, S, and D keys. To check the stats of a particular part, you must click on it. A list will appear on the left side with details such as damage, recoil, and spread. After you are satisfied with your build, click the Spawn button to try it out in a battle.

Gameplay elements

There are three modes in Weird Gun Game (Image via Roblox)

Stats: Weird Gun Game has two options for viewing stats - clicking on top of a part of a gun opens a stat box on the left side of the screen, where all details of that segment are given. On the right side of the screen, a long statistics box is present, displaying the overall statistics of the customized weapon you have created.

After making the customized build, you can play with it in matches. There are three modes for you to enjoy: King of the Hill, Capture Zone, and Free for All. Money: There are two types of currency in the game - Steel and Coins. Steel is used for purchasing almost all parts of every weapon in the game, while Coins are used for getting exclusive parts and skins.

There are two types of currency in the game - Steel and Coins. Steel is used for purchasing almost all parts of every weapon in the game, while Coins are used for getting exclusive parts and skins. Shop: Weird Gun Game provides you with three different types of shops. There's a Steel shop, where you can purchase the majority of the inventory, a Coins shop that offers a wide range of exclusive weapon segments, and the Robux shop.

Best weapon combinations in Weird Gun Game

Barrel: Kris Vector (SMG). Core: PPSh-41 (SMG). Stock: NP5 (SMG). Grip: NP5 (SMG). Magazine: UNP-40 (SMG). Sight: Red Dot (AR). Barrel: Kris Vector. Core: M-16. Stock: As-Val. Magazine: AUG. Grip: MAC-10. Sight: Red Dot. Barrel: M1897 Trench Shotgun. Core: Type 2a Nambu. Stock: Circuit Judge. Magazine: MP-40. Grip: ppsh-41. Sight: Red Dot. Barrel: Tommy (SMG). Core: AKM. Stock: NP5. Magazine: AUG. Grip: As-Val. Sight: Red Dot.

FAQs on Weird Gun Game

Can we change all parts of a weapon in this game?

Yes, a player can change and fuse all six parts of a weapon.

What's the duration of each match?

Each match lasts around 10 minutes, at the end of which results are evaluated.

Can we get parts for free?

Players can spend the money earned in-game to buy a majority of the weapon parts.

