Don't Wake the Brainrots!: A beginner's guide

Don't Wake the Brainrots! is a comedy-horror survival game by Slime Vine Studios that involves a lot of Brainrots, which are AI-generated creatures that are made by fusing objects, animals, food, or random items. The game is quite simple: a player is given a base of their own, where they can collect and place a total of 10 Brainrot creatures from a large field of Brainrot miniatures. These are guarded by three enormous Brainrot giants.

While Don't Wake the Brainrots! is easy and predictable, its fun lies in the thrill of being caught by these giants while you steal the miniatures. With that said, this guide will help you understand the basics of the game and how to make the most of it.

A beginner's guide to Don't Wake the Brainrots!

Primary gameplay

Players will get 10 slots to fill in their Brainrots (Image via Roblox)

Don't Wake the Brainrots! has limited space to move around; the terrain resembles a vast field where Brainrot miniatures are scattered. Only one end of the field is a safe zone where the giants cannot catch the players, and it is also here that the combatants have their bases. The three giant Brainrots that guard the fields are Tralalero, Tung, and Gorillo. They get alerted whenever a player crosses the safezone to "steal" the brainrots.

Currently, there are a total of 25 creatures that can be stolen and added to the collection in Don't Wake the Brainrots!. Each Brainrot creature has four tiers: Normal, Gold, Diamond, and Rainbow. Hence, players have a challenge of hunting for a total of 100 Brainrots to unlock every beast and complete the game. In case someone wants to replace a previously bought miniature from the base with a new one, they need to sell the old one.

Game mechanics

The best way to steal beasts is to sneak around when the giants are sleeping (Image via Roblox)

Here's an overview of the gameplay mechanics in Don't Wake the Brainrots!:

Levels: Each beast that players steal from the field can be upgraded, which provides more money per second. The higher the tier of the creature, the more money it will give on being upgraded.

Each beast that players steal from the field can be upgraded, which provides more money per second. The higher the tier of the creature, the more money it will give on being upgraded. Tung's Gear Shop: The Tung Shop is a free marketplace that is located just by a player's base and offers six types of coils and three types of weapons that help to steal creatures easily.

The Tung Shop is a free marketplace that is located just by a player's base and offers six types of coils and three types of weapons that help to steal creatures easily. Robux Shop: The shop in this experience offers limited yet important things to buy. The offer that many players find most alluring is the starter pack that includes a rare beast, along with a Springy Coil and $3500 for 49 Robux. All other purchases are for in-game money to level up.

More information on the Gear Shop

Gear helps to catch Brainrots easily in Don't Wake the Brainrots! (Image Via Roblox)

The Gear Shop in Don't Wake the Brainrots! has six types of coils and three types of weapons that facilitate catching creatures. Here are the details:

Rusty Coil: Provides the player with 10% speed upon equipping. Springy Coil: Provides the player with 20% speed upon equipping. Bouncy Coil: Provides the player with 35% speed upon equipping. Zoom Coil: Provides the player with 50% speed upon equipping. Lightning Coil: Provides the player with 75% speed upon equipping. Rainbow Coil: Provides the player with 100% speed upon equipping. Grapple Hook: Glide across the map. Freeze Ray: Temporarily freezes the giant Brainrots. Invisibility Cloak: Becomes invisible to the giant Brainrots.

FAQs on Don't Wake the Brainrots!

Can we steal a Brainrot from another player's base?

By purchasing the "Steal Brainrot" bundle from the Shop for 500 Robux, players can steal from other bases.

Which are the most sought-after Brainrots in the title?

All Brainrots under the "Rainbow" tier are considered to be Mythic items in the title.

How many Brainrots can we put in one base?

A player can put up to a total of 10 Brainrots in their bases.

