Blox Fruits Lightning update guide

The Lightning update arrived in Blox Fruits on August 23, 2025, making significant changes to gameplay mechanics and other features that will affect newbies and veterans alike. The patch's content includes Lightning Fruit rework, awakening system changes, Lightning abilities, a new island, a Lightning event, and a new Fishing feature.

Read on to learn about the Lightning update in Blox Fruits in more detail.

Everything you need to know about the Lightning update in Blox Fruits

Check out the content of the patch (Image via Roblox)

Here is all the content of the Lightning update:

Lightning Fruit Rework

The Lightning Fruit is the main highlight of the event. It has received a complete rework with enhanced visuals and new abilities.

You now have access to M1 attacks and skills like Lightning Orb, Electric Flash, Thunderstorm, and Sky Jet. These abilities have also been revamped for more tactical use.

Lightning Fruit can now be fully awakened, which will unlock greater power.

You can purchase Lightning Fruit from the shop for 2,100 Robux.

Awakening system

An Admin Panel has been introduced with the patch. It will help you track awakening progress and access secret Lightning abilities.

You can upgrade your items via mastery and quest completion. However, obtaining the fourth secret Lightning ability requires you to defeat NPCs at the new underwater island and acquire a Rumble Fruit and Vault Capsules.

New Island

The update features a brand new island, located underwater.

You can find this island on the world map. It has its own NPCs and questline. It's the area where you can upgrade your Lightning abilities and farm new event materials.

Lightning event

The Lightning event occurs every hour on the major islands, bringing thunderclouds, electrified NPCs, and exclusive rewards. You must defeat these NPCs to earn event currency and progression items.

Fishing and other features

The update has introduced a Fishing system. It features a quest in Fishermen and the Third Sea's Port, wherein you are provided with Rods and Bait, with which you can craft or collect new types of fish for exclusive rewards.

The inventory UI has been reworked for better usability.

Friendship Exp bonuses have also been introduced to encourage co-op play.

A temporary Summer Gacha feature has also been introduced. It offers limited-time fruits and a new potion system for buffs.

FAQs related to Blox Fruits

Has the Lightning update introduced any fresh skins for Lightning abilities in Blox Fruits?

Yes, the Lightning update has brought many skins for Lightning abilities, including Legendary rarities in green, purple, and yellow.

Has the maximum level cap been raised in Blox Fruits?

Yes, the maximum level cap has been raised by 100 levels in the game.

