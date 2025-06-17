Blood Hedgehog Grow a Garden guide

Grow a Garden features variations of existing Pets that offer more potent abilities than their original counterparts. The Blood Hedgehog is one such Pet, being a variation of the Rare Hedgehog. It was added to the game with the Blood Moon Event, and it is obtainable through the Blood Moon Shop. Its original release date was May 17, 2025.

Let’s explore everything that the Blood Hedgehog has to offer in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down Blood Hedgehog in Grow a Garden

How to get

The Blood Moon Weather Event (Image via Roblox)

The Blood Hedgehog is a Legendary Pet exclusive to the Blood Moon Shop, which only activates when the Blood Moon Weather Event is active.

The Blood Moon has a chance to trigger during the Night Weather Event. Night falls every four hours from the server’s creation, and the odds of it transforming into a Blood Moon are one in three, or 33.33%. Once the Blood Moon is active, the Blood Moon Shop will appear, giving you access to its exclusive inventory.

In the shop, the Blood Hedgehog can be purchased for 23 million Sheckles. If you’re willing to use Robux for the transaction instead, the Blood Moon Shop includes the option to do so. The Pet is priced at 439 Robux, and completing the transaction this way circumvents the Sheckle grind.

Note that the Blood Moon only lasts for 15 minutes, so you may want to hurry and reach the shop at the earliest to nab the Pet.

Ability

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Blood Hedgehog’s ability is a direct upgrade to that of the regular Hedgehog. It increases the size and the odds of a variant bonus for prickly fruits. It applies 2x size and 1.17x variant bonus chance multipliers, as opposed to the regular Hedgehog’s 1.5x size multiplier. This directly impacts the value of these fruits, fetching you a higher price at the Sell station.

Currently, the selection of prickly fruits is rather limited, but it contains some of the best species in the game. The Blood Hedgehog’s ability can affect the fruits of the following species:

Cactus

Celestiberry

Dragon Fruit

Durian

Nectar Thorn

Pineapple

FAQs

How to get Blood Hedgehog in Grow a Garden

The Blood Hedgehog can be bought from the Blood Moon Shop for 23 million Sheckles or 439 Robux.

What does the Blood Hedgehog do in Grow a Garden?

The Blood Hedgehog increases the size and the odds of variant bonuses in prickly fruits.

When was the Blood Hedgehog added to Grow a Garden?

The Blood Hedgehog was added to the game on May 17, 2025, as a part of the Blood Moon Event update.

