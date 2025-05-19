  • home icon
  Blood Kiwi Grow a Garden: How to get, and traits

Blood Kiwi Grow a Garden: How to get, and traits

By Aniket
Modified May 19, 2025 16:17 GMT
Feature image of Blood Kiwi in Grow a Garden
Learn everything about the Blood Kiwi in Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

The Blood Moon event update has added several new pets in Grow a Garden, and the Blood Kiwi is one of them. It is a Legendary creature that can help you acquire other pets faster by boosting their hatching speed. For those who frequently adopt new pets for their farm, having a Blood Kiwi is highly recommended. However, sadly, you can purchase it only when the Blood Moon Shop spawns on the map, which is a rare occurrence.

This article explains the benefits of the Blood Kiwi and how to get one in this Roblox game.

How to get Blood Kiwi in Grow a Garden

The Blood Moon Shop (Image via Roblox)
The Blood Moon Shop (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, you can get a Blood Kiwi from the Blood Moon Shop in exchange for 20,000,000 Sheckles (in-game currency). This is rather difficult, as the Blood Moon Shop spawns only during Night Events with a 33% chance. If you go near the Wise Owl in the center of the map, you will find a countdown for the next Night Event.

A general thing to remember is that a Night Event takes place every hour. So if you happen to miss it, you will have to wait another hour for the next one. The Blood Moon Shop spawns next to the Wise Owl, and you can purchase the following items from it:

  • Star Caller: 12M Sheckles
  • Blood Banana: 200K Sheckles
  • Moon Melon: 500K Sheckles
  • Blood Owl: 60M Sheckles
  • Blood Hedgehog: 23M Sheckles
  • Blood Kiwi: 20M Sheckles
  • Night Seed Pack: 10M Sheckles
  • Mysterious Crate: 10M Sheckles
  • Night Egg: 25M Sheckles
Before the Night Event begins, make sure you have enough funds to purchase everything you need from the Blood Moon Shop, as those items won't be available again in the future.

What does the Blood Kiwi do in Grow a Garden?

The Blood Kiwi (Image via Roblox)
The Blood Kiwi (Image via Roblox)

The Blood Kiwi's trait allows it to sing above an egg that has the highest hatch time remaining. For example, if you have an egg with 20 minutes left to hatch and another one with two hours remaining, the Blood Kiwi will sing above the latter. When it sings, the hatch time is reduced by 45 seconds every minute. On top of everything, the Blood Kiwi also increases the egg's hatching speed by 20%, making it quick work for you.

The Blood Kiwi has 50,000 Hunger, so it won't get hungry easily. However, you must still feed it every now and then for the sake of its growth.

Also check: Grow a Garden Bug Egg guide

FAQs

How much does a Blood Kiwi cost in Grow a Garden?

You can purchase a Blood Kiwi from the Blood Moon Shop in exchange for 20,000,000 Sheckles.

What does the Blood Kiwi do in Grow a Garden?

A Blood Kiwi sings above an egg that has the highest hatch time remaining.

Where is the Blood Moon Shop in Grow a Garden?

The Blood Moon Shop has a 33% chance of appearing next to the Wise Owl during a Night Event.

