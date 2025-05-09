Grow a Garden Bug Egg guide: All pets and what they do

The Bug Egg in Grow a Garden is one of the best ones to hatch for your farm. All the pets that are born from it have unique abilities, helping you earn Sheckles (in-game currency) easily. Some of the best animals, like the Big Ant and Dragonfly, spawn from the Bug Egg, so you must get it as soon as possible. However, since this egg is extremely expensive, you must consider its pros and cons before making the purchase.

This guide will help you learn about the Bug Egg and all its pets in detail.

How to get the Bug Egg in Grow a Garden

The Pet Eggs shop (Image via Roblox)

You can get the Bug Egg from the Pet Eggs Shop, which is located next to the Gear Shop in the main area. The Pet Eggs Shop is run by an NPC called Raphael, and you can buy the Bug Egg for 50,000,000 Sheckles from him. It should be noted that Raphael only keeps three eggs in his shop. Most of the time, he sells the Common and Uncommon Eggs as they easily spawn. Unlike them, the Bug Egg only has a 3% chance to appear in the Pet Eggs Shop.

Purchase a Bug Egg for 199 Robux (Image via Roblox)

Since the chances of this egg appearing in the shop are low, you can choose not to wait and directly purchase it from the shop for 199 Robux. Once you have a Bug Egg, you can place it on your farm and wait for it to hatch. This will take around eight hours. If you have purchased it using Robux, the egg will take only 30 seconds to hatch.

All Bug Egg pets and what they do in Grow a Garden

The following are the pets that you can acquire from the Bug Egg in this Roblox title.

Snail

Drop chance: 40%

What they do: Gives the harvest crops a 5% chance of dropping a seed.

Giant Ant

Drop chance: 30%

What they do: Has a 10.24% chance that the harvested crop is duplicated.

Caterpillar

Drop chance: 25%

What they do: All the leafy plants within this pet's range grow 1.5 times faster.

Praying Mantis

Drop chance: 4%

What they do: Every 78.49 seconds, this pet prays for 10.50 seconds, granting a 1.53x variant chance to crop within 10.50 studs.

Dragonfly

Drop chance: 1%

What they do: Every 5 minutes, a random plant on your farm will turn gold.

A general thing to remember about pets is that they get hungry over time. You can see a hunger meter while hovering the cursor over your pets. It is important to feed them so they can get all the nutrients and grow faster. The pets grow even when you are offline, so make sure to feed them frequently.

FAQs

How much does the Bug Egg cost in Grow a Garden?

You can purchase a Bug Egg for either 50,000,000 Sheckles or 199 Robux.

How much time does it take for the Bug Egg to hatch in Grow a Garden?

The Bug Egg takes eight hours to hatch on your farm. If you have purchased this egg using Robux, then it will take only 30 seconds to hatch.

What is the rarest animal in the Bug Egg in Grow a Garden?

Currently, the Dragonfly is the rarest pet to acquire as it only has a 1% chance to spawn from the Bug Egg.

